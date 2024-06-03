Michael Chandler Teases Islam Makhachev Fight After Latter’s Win Over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302: ‘See You Sooner or Later’

Michael Chandler has sent a warning to Islam Makhachev after the latter’s win against Dustin Poirier. Makhachev submitted Poirier in round 5 to retain his UFC lightweight title. The win marked Makhachev’s third title defense.

The Russian, however, was tested to his limits. Makhachev was cut and bleeding. One judge also had the fight 38-38 going into the fifth round. The champion, though, showed his grit and eventually pulled out a submission win.

Michael Chandler reacts to Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier is an all-time great wrestler. Hence, Islam Makhachev’s UFC 302 win was special. He faced adversity and showed the ability to endure. Chandler lauded that aspect after noting that Makhachev hasn’t been tested too much.

‘Iron’, though, warned the Russian that their sharing the octagon ring will eventually happen. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Last night @MAKHACHEVMMA showed a lot of versatility and grit in an otherwise adversity-less run thus far. Good to see him tested by one of the best to ever do it, bloodied up and proving he has that dog in him. Stellar championship performance. See you, sooner or later.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Makhachev has hinted about potentially moving up in weight and challenging for the welterweight title. Chandler, on the other hand, is set to face Conor McGregor at UFC 303 next.

Advertisement

Makhachev has now recorded 14 straight UFC wins. He is two behind Anderson Silva’s all-time record of 16. The Russian also equaled the record for most title defenses. Makhachev is well and truly on his way to securing himself as an all-time great.

Dustin Poirier predicts Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler is set to come back against Conor McGregor at UFC 303. Dustin Poirier has fought both fighters, three times against McGregor. ‘The Diamond’ shared his prediction for the upcoming PPV headliner.

Speaking on the UFC 302 post-fight press conference, Poirier predicted McGregor would get a KO win. He said, “If Conor comes back anywhere similar to what he was before the injury. I’m talking timing – wise his rhythm I think he knocks Chandler out.”

He went on to say, “Obviously, I have fought them both and Conor three times. The way Chandler covers distance with big movements against a guy, a sniper like Conor, you’re gonna run into something big and you can’t take those shots. If he’s like he was, he’s gonna knock Chandler out.”

Chandler last fought Poirier at UFC 281, suffering a submission loss. McGregor’s last fight was also against Poirier at UFC 264. He suffered a gruesome leg break that night.

Also Read: Islam Makhachev Claps Back at Dana White for Saying Jon Jones Is Pound-for-Pound Number 1