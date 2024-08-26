Michael Chandler Told He Could ‘End Up Regretting’ Holding Up for Conor McGregor Fight: ‘Waiting for a Payday’

Michael Chandler might be missing out on his golden fighting days waiting for Conor McGregor. While it has been almost two years since ‘Iron’ has been waiting for ‘The Notorious’ to show up inside the octagon, former UFC fighter Matt Brown thinks that all this wait is not worth it.

Appearing on the The Fighter vs The Writer podcast recently, Brown reflected on Michael Chandler’s complicated situation. Brown opined that Chandler must move on and enjoy his peak time fighting better athletes within the UFC.

Putting forward his opinions, Matt Brown stated, “I think he's going to look back when he's 50, 60 years old and be like, 'Man, I missed out on a couple years there that, you know, just waiting for a payday’… It's like, 'I waited for this payday and I could have been putting myself out there on the line'. I think Michael Chandler is a competitor. I think he wants to be out there putting it on the line and I think he's going to end up regretting this someday.”

Brown further continued that since Chandler has several other businesses, his financial aspect won’t be affected by the lack of in-octagon action. However, a mixed martial artist only has a limited number of years in the top competitive level. Thus, for a great fighter like Chandler, waiting for a big payday in Conor McGregor might not be the best choice at the moment. Indeed, ‘Iron’ has been waiting on the wings for too long.

It all started when the duo faced off in the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter. Scheduled to fight in the grand finale of the tournament, McGregor got himself into a complex situation by not entering the USADA pool of testing. This pegged back the possibilities of the match happening significantly. Then, it was McGregor who got busy with his Hollywood stint in ‘RoadHouse’ before Dana White announced a UFC 303 return.

But again, things did not materialize as ‘Mystic Mac’ was unable to make the fight due to a broken toe. As a matter of fact, such significant delays have also made Chandler lose some interest in the fight. In a recent interaction with Lucky Block , Chandler hinted that he was ready to move on from the Conor McGregor fight. ‘Iron’ opined that although he had a lot of respect for McGregor, his legacy did not depend solely on whether he fought ‘The Notorious’ or not.

Thus, with the return of Conor McGregor slowly getting shrouded behind the dark clouds, it remains to be seen whether things get better in the coming days.