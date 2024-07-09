Michael Chandler Told to Read Hidden Connor McGregor Message in Islam Makhachev Title Fight Offer by UFC Insider

Michael Chandler needs to find the hidden meaning behind the Islam Makhachev fight offer. Chandler has been sitting out for almost two years now. His last appearance was not a happy outing as Chandler got submitted by Dustin Poirier. However, since then, ‘Iron’ has been eagerly waiting to fight one of the biggest names in the UFC- Conor McGregor.

Unfortunately, with each passing day, Chandler’s hopes of getting the matchup is becoming more of a distant dream. With the UFC 303 main event canceled, there is no confirmation as to when Conor McGregor will return. Or will he return at all? In the meantime, Chandler claimed to have received a title fight offer against Islam Makhachev. And if his claims are true, then there’s a hidden message delivered along with the offer. Well, at least that is what Chael Sonnen thinks.

Chael Sonnen urges Michael Chandler to read between the lines

UFC insider Chael Sonnen recently sat down on his YouTube channel to elaborate on the Michael Chandler situation. Speaking on the same, Sonnen stated that there’s a hidden message Dana White is trying to give him. By offering him a title fight with Islam Makhachev, UFC is trying to ask Chandler not to wait for Conor McGregor.

Sonnen stated, “If Michael Chandler is offered to fight Islam Makhachev, there is a message being delivered to him that he has got to be able to hear. The words, 'We cannot get you Conor McGregor. We are not going to get you, Conor McGregor. We are not going to rebook you and Conor McGregor.” This can be a huge blow for Chandler as he seems to be fixated on McGregor.

Even after receiving the offer, Chandler did not seem too interested in accepting the offer. Instead, he stated that if McGregor can return during August-September, he will be up for the fight. Sadly, if Sonnen’s words are true, it is high time for Chandler to accept the fight soon. Because, otherwise, another lightweight is waiting to pounce on the opportunity.

Dustin Poirier hints at a potential rematch with Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier went toe to toe with Islam Makhachev until he was caught in a D’Arce choke. Soon after losing his bout, ‘Diamond’ hinted at retiring from the promotion. However, a few weeks later, Poirier seems to be once again ready to make a comeback to the UFC octagon. And the name he has on his mind is none other than Islam Makhachev.

Initially, Makhachev was supposed to face Arman Tsarukyan for the title. But a physical altercation with a fan meant Tsarukyan would be out for nine months. Thus, this opened up the spot as to who will be facing Makhachev.

Poirier took this opportunity to challenge Makhachev for a rematch. Thus, with the lightweight division looking stacked, it will be interesting to find out what happens next.