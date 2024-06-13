Michael Chandler's Teammate Reveals How Current Rumors of Conor McGregor Potentially Pulling Out of UFC 303 Are Affecting Iron's Camp

At the mega-successful UFC 302 pay-per-view event, lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one ranked UFC fighter Islam Makhachev successfully defended his championship for the third time in his reign. His opponent was former UFC interim champion Dustin Poirier.

Islam Makhachev retained his championship after choking out "The Diamond" in the fifth round; both elite fighters went to war for a straight 22 minutes. In the final round, Makhachev found an opening, caught Poirier’s leg, and tripped him down with a school wrestling move. Makhachev then quickly transitioned from the wrestling sweep to Poirier’s neck and applied a tight D'arce Choke, forcing Dustin Poirier to tap out.

The UFC is all set to host UFC 303, and fans are highly anticipating the event. The main reason behind the buzz is the return of former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor after almost three and a half years.

"Mystic Mac" will face UFC’s number six-ranked lightweight contender, Michael Chandler, in the main event of UFC 303 in a five-round mixed martial arts match at the welterweight division.

Since last week, UFC 303 has been in jeopardy, and rumors and reports suggest that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler could potentially get canceled; the rumor ignited after the UFC canceled the UFC 303 press conference on short notice.

Fans and experts believe the UFC is now looking for a replacement for Conor McGregor’s fight; the company could add a whole new fight to the card.

Recently, Michael Chandler's team member and sparring partner, Jason Jackson, gave an exclusive interview to SportsKeeda where he discussed Chandler’s current status amid the chaos surrounding his fight with Conor McGregor and the rumors about the fight potentially getting canceled.

Jason Jackson said, “He just kept it normal, I'm pretty sure because he's still in the gym. Yep, yep [the fight is still going on]. He kept it normal. He's not stressing over anything. You can't tell the difference. He's the same as he has been for every other camp."

Gilbert Burns claims Conor McGregor is pulling Ryan Garcia's card

Recently, UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns appeared on the "Show Me the Money Podcast," where he was asked about the rumors of Conor McGregor pulling out from the upcoming UFC 303 fight.

Burns offered an entirely different perspective, asserting that Conor McGregor will definitely be at UFC 303, suggesting that McGregor is merely playing mind games in the lead-up to the event.

Gilbert Burns stated, “I asked (Michael) Chandler, and he said he didn’t know; I think something happened. They said the fight is on, he is fighting. And you saw Conor in the hospital taking a picture. You know what he is doing, and now you're going to agree with me. I know for sure he is pulling the Ryan Garcia card—you know he’ll be there one hundred percent.”

The UFC 303 event, featuring Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler, is scheduled to take place on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, which is part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States.

