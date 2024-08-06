‘Michael Jackson Would Be Proud’: Team USA’s MJ Themed Artistic Swimming Routine at Paris Olympics Leaves Fans Nostalgic

The 2024 Paris Olympics is brimming with extraordinary talent, showcasing remarkable athleticism with each passing day of the multi-sport event. Athletes from around the world have gathered to showcase their exceptional skills and compete at the highest level. Team USA's artistic swimming squad is no different as they demonstrated their skills at the French Capital with a unique style.

The swimming team performed a Michael Jackson-themed routine on the Olympic Stage in Paris on August 5th, 2024. Their extraordinary performance made them score 249.0067, putting them in 7th place after day one of the sport. Not only that but fans were also delighted to witness the women's team's unique approach in the pool. The squad performed an impressive upside-down moonwalk, leaving sports enthusiasts in awe.

Shortly after this, an X account took to the platform and initially shared the video of the group performing a moonwalk in the pool. They even captioned it as, “GIRL THEY MOONWALKED????????” Check the post below:

Fans too started commenting on the post, sharing wholesome responses to the video clip right after it went public. One fan wrote, “michael would be proud”

Another one added, “Team USA moonwalked upside down, underwater. I’ll never understand how they train for this.”

Lastly, one user remarked, “wtf that was smooth and satisfying no cap”

Advertisement

Here are some other reactions:

It is important to note that Michael Jackson's moonwalk is one of the most iconic dance moves in pop culture history. There was absolutely no doubt that recreating MJ’s move in the pool would definitely steal the hearts of many.

Besides this, the squad is going to perform two more routines to impress their fans even more. Day two is going to witness Team USA participating in the free routine theme in water. There will be all different kinds of sounds and elements of water, from ice to trickling to bubbles, to experience.

The final result, however, will be announced after adding up the total of the three routines, so it will be exciting to see how the squad performs in their next two routines and discover what surprises they have in store.

For the unversed, Artistic swimming or synchronized swimming is a captivating blend of water acrobatics and music. Athletes are supposed to perform choreographed routines while displaying their best talent to the world.

Advertisement

Also Read: What Happened to Synchronized Swimming? How Artistic Swimming Replaced 40-Year-Old Sport