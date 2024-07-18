Michael Jordan 40 Time: Did the NBA Legend Really Run 40 Yard Dash in 4.3 Seconds? Exploring Viral Claim

Michael Jordan, often hailed as the greatest NBA player of all time, is celebrated not just for his basketball skills but also for his extraordinary athleticism. His prowess on the court made him the standard for what an elite scorer should be. Interestingly, a viral claim about Jordan’s speed has recently resurfaced, suggesting that he ran a 40-yard dash in a staggering 4.3 seconds. This story, originating from one of Jordan's college coaches, has captured the public's imagination. Let's delve into the details and examine the credibility of this claim.

The origin of the viral claim

The buzz around Michael Jordan’s incredible 40-yard dash time traces back to a 2020 interview on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd." During the interview, Roy Williams, who was an assistant coach at the University of North Carolina during Jordan’s college years, shared a remarkable anecdote. Williams recalled a specific moment from Jordan’s sophomore year that left a lasting impression.

"I’ll never forget this," Williams said. "In his sophomore year, he ran the 40-yard. Me and Coach [Bill] Guthridge and our trainer Mark Carnes all had hand stopwatches. When he crossed the line, I looked and said, 'Wow!' Coach Guthridge got 4.38, and Mark said 4.39. I had 4.38 too. We thought we might have made a mistake, so we had him run again, and all of us got below 4.4. He [went] back to the line and ran it again. And all of us got below 4.4 as a sophomore."

According to Williams, Jordan clocked in at just above 4.3 seconds, a significant improvement from his freshman year when he ran the 40-yard dash in just under five seconds. This account, while impressive, leaves room for skepticism due to the manual timing method used and the lack of official verification.

1982 Michael Jordan vs. 2020 NFL rookies

If we take Roy Williams' account at face value, a 19-year-old Michael Jordan could have been one of the fastest NFL rookies in the 2020 draft combine. Jordan’s alleged 4.38-second run would have tied with wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Denzel Mims for the fifth-fastest time.

The NFL draft combine is known for its rigorous and precise timing systems, which makes comparing Jordan’s hand-timed run to electronically timed runs tricky. Despite the potential inaccuracies, the mere idea of Jordan competing with today’s NFL rookies speaks volumes about his athletic capabilities. It’s also a testament to the multi-sport potential that Jordan possessed, highlighting how his speed and agility were pivotal to his dominance on the basketball court.

The myth and the legend

Whether or not Michael Jordan actually ran a 40-yard dash in 4.3 seconds, the story contributes to the legend of his athleticism. Jordan’s dedication to improving his physical abilities was evident throughout his career, and tales like these enhance the mythical status that surrounds him.

Jordan’s achievements in basketball are well-documented, but stories of his off-court feats, like this alleged 40-yard dash time, add a layer of intrigue and fascination. They remind us that Jordan was not just a basketball player, but an extraordinary athlete whose prowess transcended sports.

