Michael Jordan Always Trash-Talked During Space Jam's Filming, Former New York Knicks Legend Reveals

During his career, Patrick Ewing had a unique side gig as an actor in the sports comedy film Space Jam. The New York Knicks legend portrayed himself as one of the NBA stars whose basketball talent was taken by evil invading aliens known as Nerdlucks, in a film starring Michael Jordan, Bugs Bunny, and the rest of the Looney Tunes team.

Big Pat acknowledged that although the overall atmosphere during the filming was lighthearted and playful, MJ also made time to flirt and display his fiercely competitive trash-talking tendencies.

Space Jam's player casting was star-studded. Michael and Patrick were joined by special guests Charles Barkley, Muggsy Bogues, Larry Johnson, and Shawn Bradley. Considering their individual qualities and fascinating personalities, this ensemble of characters is ideal for the movie's persona.

During the filming of the movie, all these NBA players enjoyed spending time with one another. From playing basketball to other off-court activities, they grew close quickly. As a result, there were occasions when people would taunt one another, and MJ wouldn't back down—instead emphasizing to all that he was the alpha in the room.

Ewing said on the Roommates Show (42:50):

"We went out to L.A. and for our scenes, mine, Charles, Larry (Johnson), (Muggsy Bogues), Shawn Bradley, I think it took us about a month to do so. It was a lot of fun. We would play pickup ball after the shoot was over, we'd go out to dinner, we'd play pool, talk trash, talk about everybody's career. Of course, Michael is one of the biggest trash talkers that you've ever had the opportunity to meet or play against. He was always riding Charles and myself that we hadn't won anything as yet."

Michael's opponents in the early 1990s were Pat and Chuck, whom he defeated en route to leading the Chicago Bulls to their first three-peat. Ewing can only take the loss on his account because he and the Knicks team could not overcome Jordan's dominance.

Pat is ultimately appreciative and content that he had the amazing opportunity to participate in the film. As a result, he became even more remarkable in the eyes of the public—not as a legendary basketball player, but as one of the poor victims who helped to change the 'Monstars'.

Although it received mixed reviews when it was first released, Space Jam went on to become a box office success and is now recognized as one of the most iconic sports cartoon movies.

