Michael Jordan and Wife Yvette Prieto Enjoy Idyllic Lunch Date in St. Tropez During Dream Getaway

Age is just a number and Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto are its true example. The couple are living their best lives on a dreamy European vacation. Setting up the expectation to age with their partner and keeping the love alive, the pictures have made headlines.

The iconic basketball legend and his stunning wife were recently spotted holding hands in the picturesque town of St. Tropez, France. The couple, who celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary this past spring, is soaking up every moment of their luxurious getaway. It has Spain and France both the spots.

61-year-old Jordan was styled in black t-shirt and machine shots stayed close to Prieto. Wifey was chic in a printed bikini top and matching sarong. This romantic outing in St. Tropez follows their recent family exploration of Barcelona. Lets take a deeper look.

A dreamy european adventure costing $115million

Their lunch date was just one highlight of their trip, as they were also seen aboard Jordan's impressive $115 million yacht, M’BRACE. This is not the first time the couple has been captured on Yacht, but the images are lit. European adventure has been nothing short of spectacular. The couple was first seen in Barcelona, where they explored the vibrant city with their family. Photographs captured them leaving their yacht for a dinner at the W hotel, showcasing their love for both each other and exquisite dining experiences.

In St. Tropez, the couple continued their dreamy vacation, enjoying the sun and sea aboard M’BRACE. The luxurious yacht, which is reported to be worth $115 million, provides the perfect setting for the couple to unwind and enjoy their time together. Their coordinated outfits further highlighted their close bond, with Jordan donning a light green button-up shirt and dark slacks, while Prieto opted for a stylish green and purple set with a white crop top.

This isn't the first time the couple has vacationed in Europe. Last summer, they spent time in both Italy and France, indulging in the rich culture and stunning landscapes of the region. Their European getaways have become a cherished tradition, allowing them to create beautiful memories together year after year.

A love story for the ages

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto's love story began in 2008 when they met at a nightclub. Three years later, they got engaged, and in April 2013, they tied the knot in a luxurious ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. The star-studded wedding included celebrity guests like Tiger Woods and Spike Lee. Since then, the couple has welcomed twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, who were born in 2014.

Jordan also has three children from his previous marriage to Juanita Vanoy: sons Jeffrey, 35, Marcus, 33, and daughter Jasmine, 31. Despite his high-profile career and family life, Jordan has managed to keep his personal life relatively private, choosing to share special moments with Prieto and their children away from the public eye.

The couple's European vacations offer a glimpse into their life together, filled with love, laughter, and luxury.

