Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James: Bronny James plays 'Start-Bench-Cut' Between NBA Legends

As the 2024 NBA Draft approaches, a few prospects were asked to participate in a game of "Start, Bench, Cut," where they had to select from some of the greatest players to ever play basketball. LeBron James' son Bronny had to choose between his father, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant, which was a difficult decision.

Although the younger James' decision to start LeBron is probably not shocking, his bench and cut choices may have been a bit more noteworthy.

What did Bronny say?

Bronny said with a grin, "Start Bron. I'm gonna bench Kobe, then cut M.J."

James continued to play a few more rounds of the game with Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, and Luka Doncic, the younger NBA stars.

"Star Ant, Bench Luka, Cut Tatum," James said.

Together with these generation-spanning WNBA stars, Bronny James also had to make some difficult decisions involving Sue Bird, A'ja Wilson, and Caitlin Clark.

Bronny answered, "I'm starting Sue, benching A'ja, and I'm cutting Caitlin."

Bronny wants to create his legacy in the NBA

The USC wing was clear that he wanted to see himself in the NBA and responded without any hesitation when he was asked about whether he dreams of playing with his dad, LeBron James.

Advertisement

Bronny said, ‘No, never. My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself, and get to the NBA, which is everyone’s end goal that’s here. I never thought about just playing with my dad, but of course, he’s brought it up a couple of times. But yeah, I don’t think about it much.”

Bronny will be hoping to get picked in the NBA in the second round later in the day, as he is wanted by multiple teams.

ALSO READ: Stephen A Smith Talks About Two Teams That Can Pick Bronny James in 2024 NBA Draft