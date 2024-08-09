Michael Jordan Once Admitted That He Comes Second to THIS Player: ‘I’m Number 2, He’s 1’

Most people agree that Michael Jordan is among the all-time best basketball players. Even so, despite all of his achievements and six NBA titles, Michael Jordan had an inspiration on the court in the form of his older brother, Larry Jordan. Michael said, in an uncommon display of humility, that Larry was the only player he had ever regarded as better to him, particularly when they were younger.

Larry was the all-time great basketball player before Michael became the famous player we know today. In high school, Larry was a standout athlete because of his amazing 44-inch vertical leap, even though he was just 5'8". As a sophomore, Michael found it difficult to break into his high school varsity team, but Larry was already a valuable member who won over everyone, even their father, James Jordan.

Michael was so in awe of Larry's skill that he reportedly remarked, "When you say Air Jordan, I'm #2; he's 1!" This was a big statement for someone like Michael, who is extremely competitive. It proved how much of an impact Larry had on his younger brother's growth as a player.

Michael had always looked up to Larry. When the two brothers got into competitive one-on-one games, Larry would mostly win. Michael admired Larry's skills so much that he tried to evaluate and copy his every move on the court. Michael couldn't dispute Larry's superiority as a player at that time, given his expertise and little age advantage.

Between his sophomore and junior years of high school, Michael went through a dramatic growth spurt that saw him increase in height from 5'9" to 6'4" in just one year. Michael was able to compete with Larry on an equal basis thanks to his increased height and unwavering dedication. When the two brothers joined their high school team, Michael could now hold his own and even outperform Larry in certain areas of the game.

By the time Michael was a junior, he had become a basketball legend, averaging 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists per game while being named an All-American. Even though Michael's fame was growing quickly, he never lost sight of his origins. Even with his extraordinary achievements, Michael insisted that Larry was still the superior player in his opinion.

There was no denying Larry's skill on the court. When he dunks, he exhibits the same explosiveness and athleticism as his bigger brother, showing the same talent that would eventually become Michael's trademark. Unfortunately, Larry was probably too short to be a professional basketball player; therefore, his brothers' potential outcomes would never have been known to the public.

Despite the fact that only one Jordan sibling achieved NBA success, Larry had a significant impact on Michael Jordan's success. Despite Larry's lack of height and opportunities, Michael thought Larry was a better player than him. Their story serves as a reminder that even the most accomplished sportsmen have personal heroes—and that often those heroes are right in our own backyards.



