Michael Jordan once flexed five different Ferraris in a week just to show up former NBA Champ Antoine Walker

In the early 2000s, while Michael Jordan was with the Washington Wizards, an interesting incident occurred involving Antoine Walker. According to Jared Jeffries, a teammate of Jordan's at the time, Walker showed off by arriving at a training session in a Ferrari, only to have Jordan effortlessly overshadow him. Jeffries recalled the event during an appearance on the Wizards Talk podcast.

The incident took place at Tim Grover’s gym in Chicago, where Walker had just got a new Ferrari. Upon seeing this, Jordan challenged him by promising to bring a different colored Ferrari, along with a matching Jumpman tracksuit for each day of the week. Jordan lived up to his words, confidently pulling up in a new color-coordinated outfit and car combination for the entire week.

This was a prime example of Jordan's natural ability to outdo someone else's new Ferrari by showing off an entire collection of his own. Jordan's desire to emerge victorious extended beyond his basketball court endeavors to every aspect of his life.

Jeffries could not help but admire Jordan's unwavering confidence. "It’s the realest form of confidence that I’ve ever seen from a person," he commented.

Michael Jordan's Ferrari Christmas surprise for Scottie Pippen

In the year 1997, Michael Jordan went above and beyond for Christmas to present Scottie Pippen, his then-teammate, with an extraordinary gift.

Scottie Pippen made an NBA championship trophy replica earring bedecked with diamonds for Jordan for Christmas that year. Initially, Jordan had thought to gift Pippen a box of cigars, but he changed his plan upon receiving Pippen's thoughtful gift. Instead, he gifted Pippen his cherished red Ferrari that Pippen had long looked on with admiration.

The exact model of Ferrari isn't certain, though some speculate it was a 550 Maranello. Since this model was launched in 1996 and the gift was given in 1997, it's plausible. Especially considering a top-tier player like Jordan would have had no trouble procuring the latest and most luxurious items on the market.

