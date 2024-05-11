Michael Jordan Opens Third Clinic in Wilmington to Complete $10 Million Pledge he made 3 years ago

On May 7, Michael Jordan fulfilled his $10 million pledge made three years ago by attending the opening of the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic on Greenfield St. in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Joined by dignitaries and his mother, Deloris, Jordan emotionally addressed the gathered crowd before officially opening the facility.

Situated strategically across from the Houston Moore neighborhood, an underserved area in need of healthcare, the clinic comprises 12 patient rooms and offers a range of services, including health screenings, preventative care, and behavioral health support.

Notably, the clinic welcomes individuals without medical insurance and those who have never had a primary care provider, embodying Jordan's commitment to providing healthcare access to vulnerable communities.

Jordan's $10 million donation three years ago in 2021 to the Novant Health Foundation aimed to establish two clinics in his hometown of Wilmington.

With the first clinic now operational, plans are underway for the second site near the Creekwood South community on Princess Place Drive, maintaining the clear goal of bringing comprehensive primary care to underserved communities.

Having relocated to Wilmington as a child, Jordan's personal connection to the city amplifies the significance of these initiatives, underscoring his dedication to giving back to his hometown where his illustrious basketball career began. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Also Read: NBA Insider Says LeBron James Wants to Play Up to Two More Seasons as Lakers Try to Keep Him Until Retirement

Michael Jordan Putting in the Positive Impact Beyond Basketball

In his positive trajectory of philanthropic endeavors, Jordan leveraged the success of the clinics opened in Charlotte in 2019 to confidently predict the positive impact his clinics in Wilmington would have.

The Charlotte clinics, which collectively served over 4,500 patients, most of whom never had a primary care provider before, demonstrated the potential for meaningful change in underprivileged communities.

With his unwavering commitment and a net worth of $3.2 billion, Jordan's dedication to providing essential healthcare services reinforces the profound impact his initiatives continue to make. The emotional resonance of Jordan's involvement in such projects is palpable, reflecting his genuine care for these communities and the enduring legacy of his charitable work.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal Takes Feud With Shannon Sharpe a Step Further; Drops Diss Track Amid Nikola Jokic Debate