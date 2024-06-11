Michael Jordan or LeBron James? Reggie Miller Weighs In on NBA GOAT Debate With Firm Verdict

Reggie Miller has never shied away from expressing his admiration for Michael Jordan, and he recently reiterated this sentiment when he appeared on the Come And Talk 2 Me podcast. Jordan is the greatest of all time (GOAT), according to Miller, who repeatedly faced off against Jordan during his NBA career. Miller also stressed that he would never change his mind, not even in favor of LeBron James.

What did Reggie Miller say about Michael Jordan?

Miller said, "To me, Michael Jordan is the greatest player. I will go to my grave with that. I can understand that because they don’t know MJ how you and I know MJ. They know LeBron, that’s their era and I get it."

He shared, "I only played against LeBron his rookie year and he’s developed into a great player, but I didn’t see that development. Mike and I, even though he’s older than I am, we locked heads a lot."

During a conversation, Bluu, the son of Mark Jackson, declared LeBron James to be the greatest player of all time. Miller acknowledged the generational divide and acknowledged Bluu's viewpoint, pointing out that younger fans identify more with LeBron because they missed out on Jordan's prime.

Michael Jordan’s impact on his peers

Without trying to persuade Bluu of his viewpoint, Miller demonstrated a courteous comprehension of different viewpoints. Miller clarified his position by discussing his encounters with the two legends.

Although Miller acknowledged LeBron's greatness and his growth into a phenomenal player, his unwavering opinion was shaped by his personal experiences with Jordan.

Miller's admiration for Michael Jordan is reasonable given that he faced Jordan in 56 games over 15 years. His viewpoint is based on his personal experiences and the intense matches he has participated in.

Given the lack of direct competition with LeBron, some may consider this to be biased, but it just serves to highlight how much of an influence Jordan had on his peers.

