Michael Jordan Reacts to Jerry West's Demise With a Heartfelt Message; CHECK OUT

NBA legend Jerry West passed away at the age of 86, leaving a profound legacy as a player and executive. Respected by the basketball community, West was a three-time Hall of Famer recognized for his innovative contributions. Michael Jordan sent a heartfelt message regarding West's passing through Stephen A. Smith.

Michael Jordan and Stephen A Smith's heartfelt message

Michael Jordan expressed his sorrow through a message to Smith. Jordan wrote, "I am deeply saddened by Jerry's passing. He was like an older brother, a mentor, and a friend. I valued his friendship and knowledge. I admired his basketball insights, and we shared many similarities in how we approached the game. He will be forever missed. My condolences to his family."

Smith responded by saying, "It's incredibly sad. Jerry West was one of the greats, the silhouette for a reason. He remained relevant from the sixties until his passing."

Eight NBA titles were won by West as an executive—six with the Lakers and two with the Golden State Warriors. He famously threatened to leave the Warriors in 2014 if they traded Klay Thompson for Kevin Love, and he assisted the team in winning their first championship in forty years in 2015.

Jerry West’s brilliance

As the community mourns Jerry West's passing, it will also honor and remember his unmatched influence on basketball. Generations of players and teams have benefited from his strategic acumen.

During the Showtime era, West was the general manager of the Lakers and guided the team to five NBA championships. Important transactions like signing Shaquille O'Neal and trading for Kobe Bryant were masterminded by him. Shaq recounted on his podcast how West promised future championships to the young Bryant as part of his plan.

