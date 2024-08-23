Michael Jordan Teams Up with Roman Reigns to Launch Air Reigns Clothing Line; Set for 2025 Release

Roman Reigns is set for a flying start from the second half of 2024. After a sensational return at SummerSlam, where Reigns took down Solo Sikoa, the Tribal Chief has upped his business deals too.

Roman Reigns has now tied up with Michael Jordan's Air Jordan brand for clothing products which will be released in 2025. Just days after losing his WWE Undisputed title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 , Roman Reigns announced a partnership with Jordon Bran d that would see the release of Bloodline-branded sneakers in 2025.

We all know that Roman Reigns has an enormous love for sneakers. That was seen at his SummerSlam return where Reigns came up in none other than Air Jordan 1 Retro Low x Trophy Room. The red-white and black sneaker has elevated design details like satin panels, across the upper and gold embroidered wings and logo on the heel.

In fact, Roman Reigns’ collaboration with Michael Jordan was something that was waiting to happen. The sneakers culture in WWE is as good as the one in the NBA. And Roman Reigns is someone who has endorsed the Jordan brand throughout his career.

Even WWE COO Triple H had spoken on a deal with Jordon before Reigns had announced it. While speaking at the ‘Sneaker shopping’ episode on YouTube a few weeks back, Hunter said that the sneaker culture is not just a flex on WWE TV, it’s a flex in the locker room too.

When asked if it was the time for a signature Jordon deal. In reply, he did drop a hint that a deal with top WWE talent might go for a deal.

He said, “ You know it’s funny I thought about it for a long time…It affects culture in a big way and I think if somebody doesn’t do the signature line with some of our talent…I think they are missing the boat on something that can be very impactful.” And Reigns announced a deal with Jordon a few days later.

Since the products that will be released as part of Reigns’ sneaker collection will have a ‘Bloodline’ tag with them, the sales of these sneaker shoes are bound to rise massively. And the sales are going to multiply manifold when Roman Reigns’ Bloodline story gets intense.

The Big Dog was brutally attacked by Jacob Fatu and other Bloodline members in the past week of Friday Night SmackDown. Reigns was put through the announce table, and as per reports, Reigns isn’t slated to make an appearance at Bash in Berlin PPV which is on August 31, 2024. Tomorrow night’s episode of SmackDown will reveal what plans Reigns has against Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline.

