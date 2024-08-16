Michael Jordan Vs LeBron James? Isiah Thomas Shares His Controversial Take on GOAT Debate

NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas shared his opinions on why he believes LeBron James is superior to Michael Jordan with Bleacher Report. Despite the impression that Thomas chose James because he despises Jordan, the Los Angeles Lakers star has repeatedly shown how dominant he is.

Thomas saw that James leads practically every statistical category, which explains why he is better than everyone else. In the 2022–2023 season, James broke Kareem Abdul–Jabbar's scoring record. In the history of the playoffs, he is also the top scorer. LeBron ranks among the top 10 players in terms of steals and assists in history. Thomas believes that the real meaning of being the greatest of all time is to dominate nearly every category considering all these considerations.

Thomas said, “I think when you look at, like I say, [LeBron James] touched, and he leads in almost every statistical category He’s passed Kareem in scoring. I think he’s got the most playoff points. Not only that, when you look at the assist column, I know where I stand on the assist record. I think he’s passed me; I think he’s passed Magic on the assist record.”

Thomas added, “There’s never been another player like him,” Thomas continued. “Now, everyone has their favorites, but if the numbers don’t lie, the numbers don’t lie. And he passed the eye test. So, to me, he’s the best that I’ve ever seen from a team standpoint and as a basketball player.”

About to embark on his 22nd NBA season, LeBron James is displaying no signs of slowing down. Even though James will turn 40 in December, he remains one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Because of his longevity and greatness, he was able to break and set several records that other players could not have imagined.

James currently owns the record for the most points scored in both the regular season and the playoffs. LeBron has scored 40,017 points so far in the regular season, and he will probably score more because he has a few more years left in him. He then holds the record with 8023 points in the playoffs.

James also owns the playoff record in the statistical categories of steals, field goals made, and free throws made. In the postseason, he is also on the verge of leading the league in assists, three-pointers made, and total triple-doubles.

In addition to all these achievements, he has received numerous honors that solidify his status as one of the greatest of all time. In addition to being the first-ever NBA Cup champion and MVP, James is a four-time NBA champion, four-time MVP of the Finals, four-time MVP of the regular season, and a 20-time All-Star.

