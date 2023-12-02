Michael Jordan vs LeBron James: NBA GOAT rivals' lowest scoring performances compared

In the basketball universe, the controversy over who deserves the greatest of all time (GOAT) title rages on to this day: is it Michael Jordan or LeBron James? Everyone has different opinions. Some believe MJ paved the way others say LeBron has taken the NBA to never-seen-before heights.

The strengths and achievements specific to each player make them powerful competitors for the GOAT title.

Numerous excellent playoff performances dot the illustrious careers of LeBron James, the Lakers legend, and Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls icon.

Yet like any player, both James and Jordan encountered less remarkable nights as well.

This article explores the career games in which James and Jordan recorded their lowest scores.

Michael Jordan: Lowest-Scoring Matches

2 Points vs. Raptors and Lakers

Specifically, on December 15, 2002, and April 2, 2002, Jordan only managed to score 2 points against the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers respectively, marking two of the lowest-scoring games in his career.

The Raptors' historic victory over Jordan's 72-win Bulls marked a significant moment in the game, while his time with the Washington Wizards coincided with the match against the Lakers.

8 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Once, Michael Jordan scored only 8 points in a game, which happened on March 22, 1986, when the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Bulls with a score of 83-99.

He played for just 16 minutes and shot 30.8% from the field during this game, which followed his return from a foot injury.

Throughout his career, Jordan had a total of 13 games where he scored under 10 points, with 12 occurring during his time with the Wizards.

Among these, his worst performance was on December 15th, 2002, where he scored 2 points, had 8 rebounds, and 9 assists in 40 minutes of play.

15 points vs. The New York Knicks

During Game 2 of the 1989 Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks, Jordan scored his lowest points in a playoff game for the Chicago Bulls.

He managed only 15 points, along with eight rebounds, three assists, and one steal while shooting at a 41.2% accuracy, as the Bulls suffered a 114-97 blowout loss.

LeBron James' Career: Lowest-Scoring Matches

6 points vs. Detroit Pistons

LeBron James scored a career-low of 6 points in a game against the Detroit Pistons. Facing a formidable Pistons team, including Ben Wallace, Chauncey Billups, and Richard Hamilton.

LeBron struggled as the Cleveland Cavaliers, holding a 4-11 record, fell easily to their opponents. Despite providing seven assists, LeBron converted only 2 of his 11 attempts, resulting in his meager scoring performance of 6 points.

4 points vs LA Clippers

During his initial season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James experienced some of his lowest-scoring games.

The Cavaliers aimed to showcase LeBron James' exceptional talent and experiment with positioning him differently.

This was evident in a game against the LA Clippers when LeBron played as a center, resulting in one of his poorest performances of the season.

In that game, he concluded with just four points, eight assists, and six rebounds, as the team made adjustments to accommodate Carlos Boozer, who contributed significantly with 14 points and 21 rebounds.

3 points vs Houston Rockets

LeBron James played through pain during the game, making it his worst statistically when playing 15 minutes or more.

Despite this, the Cleveland Cavaliers had acknowledged their commitment to building the team around LeBron for as long as he stayed with the franchise.

They were pleased with their successful start to the season, boasting a record of 17-11.

