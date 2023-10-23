‘Michael Jordan was good for business’: Despite their rivalry, Isiah Thomas once credited His Airness with helping NBA stars make more money

Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas, though not on the best terms in the NBA, played against one another fiercely. The Bad Boy Pistons under Thomas repeatedly gave Jordan's Bulls a hard time before his team finally triumphed in 1991, leading to their first championship.

Isiah Thomas admitted to Jordan's enormous contribution to the NBA, famously saying, "What Michael Jordan did for the NBA, man we all still eating off of that!" During Thomas' tenure as the president of the Players’ Association, the players secured 53% of the gross earnings.

Thomas stated that for every dollar that came in, 53 cents went to the players, and Jordan was a boon for the league's profitability. He stressed that Jordan elevated the NBA to a level beyond anyone else's reach, and everyone is still reaping the benefits.

Indeed, Jordan transformed the NBA into a global sensation through his superior performance. This instantly led to a sharp increase in the league's viewership worldwide, which resulted in higher salary caps for teams. Moreover, with those enlarged caps, franchises were freely able to offer their players significantly increased paychecks.

Michael Jordan's continuing wealth

Michael Jordan is considered one of the most affluent athletes in history, with an approximate net worth of $3 billion. He holds the distinction of being the first professional athlete to make it onto the list of America's wealthiest individuals and the highest earnings ever recorded by an NBA player.

His NBA career brought him earnings close to $94 million. Moreover, his profitable collaborations with renowned brands like Nike, Gatorade, and Hanes landed him approximately $1.8 billion.

A consistent increase in sales year-on-year since 1984 for Jordan's signature line under Nike, which alone fetched Nike $5.1 billion in 2022. A 5% royalty on each Air Jordan sold has fueled Jordan's enormous fortune.

Jordan further escalated his net worth by selling his controlling share in the Charlotte Hornets for a speculated $3 billion.

Jordan diversified his investments into car dealerships, eateries, and equity investments, among other ventures. His fortune is projected to continue its upward trajectory. He is seen as an exemplar by other athletes for efficiently managing and augmenting their finances.

