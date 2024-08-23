Michael Jordan’s Abandoned USD 15 Million Mansion Goes Viral on TikTok as NBA Legend Still Awaits Buyer Since 2012

Michael Jordan's $15 million Chicago home has recently found itself embroiled in a TikTok controversy, bringing it back into the spotlight after lingering on the market for a staggering 12 years.

The iconic NBA legend originally listed his expansive mansion for sale back in 2012 with an ambitious price tag of $29 million. Over the years, the asking price underwent multiple reductions, eventually settling at $14,855,000 in a nod to Jordan's legendary jersey number, 23. Adding 1, 4, 8, 5 and 5 gives a total of 23, per Realtor website.

Despite these efforts to attract potential buyers, the property failed to garner significant interest and remained unsold for nearly a decade. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when a TikTok user, known as Decaying Midwest, claimed to have trespassed into the abandoned home earlier this year and shared a video showcasing its current state of disrepair.

The viral footage, which has since been deleted, depicted a basketball court submerged in water, remnants of the Chicago Bulls logo, and a kitchen in a state of neglect with scattered debris and unfinished renovations.

While the authenticity of the video remains unverified, it provided a glimpse into the contrasting conditions of both the neglected and luxurious aspects of the property, including a lavish sauna, elegant living spaces, and a deluxe home theater.

Despite the controversy surrounding the leaked video, the incident has surprisingly reignited interest in Michael Jordan's long-standing property, potentially attracting renewed attention from prospective buyers. Although his stacked wealth is subject to be chased down by LeBron James with his 2-year Los Angeles Lakers extension .

For Jordan, the increased publicity may serve as a silver lining, although the sale of his Chicago home might not be a pressing concern given his substantial wealth and diverse real estate portfolio.

With an estimated net worth of $3.2 billion, derived largely from his lucrative investments and business ventures, including the recent sale of his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets, Jordan's financial standing remains robust.

Alongside his Chicago residence, the basketball legend owns various properties across the United States, including a rental in Utah, a penthouse in Chicago, and a lake house in North Carolina.

As Michael Jordan's $15 million Chicago home navigates through this unforeseen episode of public attention and scrutiny, its future remains uncertain yet intriguing. Whether this TikTok controversy will ultimately impact the property's sale or prompt new interest, only time will tell.

