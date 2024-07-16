Michael Jordan's Ex-Wife Reveals True Feelings About Angel Reese on Her Social Media

The rookie for the Chicago Sky, Angel Reese, has emerged as one of the most talked-about players in sports. Reese, who is loved by many and despised by others, has made an incredible transition from her time at LSU to the WNBA. One prominent fan who recently expressed her appreciation is Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan.

Reese, popularly referred to as "Chi Barbie," is a rising star in the WNBA. With an astounding 12 rebounds per game, she leads the league in this category and has demonstrated that her abilities are just as useful in the professional ranks as they were in college. Her exceptional performances earned her a berth on the WNBA 2024 All-Star team, which is a noteworthy accomplishment for any player, much less a rookie.

Reese received flowers as a token of appreciation for her achievements prior to the Sky's game versus the New York Liberty. With this move, she celebrated being named to the All-Star squad and demonstrated her increasing power within the league.



Also Read: Why did Michael Jordan wear no 45 in second stint with the Chicago Bulls and then go back to no 23? Find out

Juanita Vanoy Jordan's support

Juanita Vanoy Jordan was one of the many who congratulated Reese on her accomplishment. Juanita, who wed NBA icon Michael Jordan from 1989 to 2006, expressed her love for the rising talent on Instagram. With an emoji for cheering, she captioned a screenshot she shared of Reese at the pregame ceremony, saying, "Angel Reese getting her flowers for making the All-Star Team."

Advertisement

Reese's successes get more significance as a result of Juanita's public acknowledgment. Her endorsement of Reese's influence and potential in the WNBA is a tribute to her tight relationship with basketball royalty.



Also Read: Fact Check: Is Kobe Bryant Only Person To Ever Win Olympic Medal and Oscar Both? Find Out

Reese's desire for Michael Jordan’s presence

Angel Reese has stated that she would like to see Michael Jordan at a Chicago Sky game. Her goal demonstrates her admiration for one of the best basketball players of all time and emphasizes the value of guidance and acknowledgment from the game's icons. Michael Jordan hasn't shown up yet, but his ex-wife's widespread encouragement could be a step in the right direction.

Angel Reese's power on the court is growing, as is her influence off it. Advocates such as Juanita Vanoy Jordan are helping Reese grow her fan base of people who respect her skill and determination. This support boosts her confidence and increases her visibility within the broader sports community.

Advertisement

Support from celebrities like Juanita Vanoy Jordan highlights Reese's impact on the league. If she keeps putting on great performances, both her fans and critics will undoubtedly be keenly watching her career to see what she does next!



Also Read: Kobe Bryant Once Accused Shaquille O’Neal of Spending USD 1 Million in Hush Money to Silence Women