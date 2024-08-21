Michael Jordan's Former Teammate Slams Anthony Edwards Over Disrespectful Comments About 90s Players

Anthony Edwards has recently been praised from all corners of the basketball world, but now he's facing heavy criticism. Edwards made a bizarre claim that Michael Jordan was the only skilled player of his era, prompting a strong response from Jordan's former teammate, Ron Harper.

"Stop feeding into nonsense and respect your peers who played before you. This is like saying, what have my mom and dad done for me?"

Edwards didn't anticipate the backlash his comments would generate. He definitely needs to show more respect to those who came before him. The only reason he's a multi-millionaire from playing basketball is because those former players paved the way for him.

While today's players may be more skilled than those of the past, it's wrong to suggest that past players lacked skill. Legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Hakeem Olajuwon, and many others became great players because of their exceptional skills.

Edwards made his comments worse by admitting he didn’t watch those games back in the day, claiming he couldn’t speak on them. He then went on to say that no one besides Jordan was skilled, which was absurd. If Edwards didn’t know, he should have stayed silent instead of worsening things. Glen Rice, another former NBA player, shared the same view when he responded to Harper's post.

"Sometimes when you don’t know what you’re talking about, it’s best to stay quiet. Saying that players from back in the day lacked skills is very naive. Give respect to those who paved the way for us all."

Many legends from the past are being disrespected today, especially by younger fans. Tracy McGrady even criticized Gen Z for disrespecting Michael Jordan, but I doubt anything will change. Unfortunately, this is the culture that dominates social media now. People enjoy tearing others down more than anything else, and I believe that reflects society as a whole.

