Michael Jordan’s former teammate warns Marcus Jordan to ‘better look out’ after Larsa Pippen’s recent NSFW confession

In a recent Vlad TV interview with former Chicago Bulls power forward, John Salley, the conversation turned juicy about Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, and her current relationship with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan.

Marcus and Larsa became Instagram official in January 2023, and just recently spilled all the beans about their intimate life on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in January 2024.

The pair talked about everything from their favorite positions to how many times they get busy a night. It was quite the revelation!

During the interview, Andy Cohen brought up Larsa's previous claim that she used to have sex four times a night during her marriage to Scottie Pippen.

Responding to Cohen, Larsa confirmed it and added that with current boyfriend, Marcus, it's bumped up to five times a night.

Marcus chimed in, saying it's even more than three times for him.

Now, here's the kicker – when John Salley was asked about it during his interview on VladTV, he gave a cheeky warning to Marcus, saying, "Well, he better look out because it didn’t work for Scotty."

Ouch! Talk about throwing some shade.

It looks like Salley noticed Larsa's consistent tendency to say things that raise eyebrows. Thus, he gave Marcus a heads-up and pointed out a familiar pattern from Larsa's marital drama with ex-husband, Scottie Pippen.

Larsa Pippen's Marriage with Scottie Pippen: Overview

Larsa Pippen tied the knot with her ex-husband Scottie in 1997- the year when the basketball icon won his fifth NBA title with the Chicago Bulls. The pair had four kids together: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia.

Larsa and Scottie tried to end their marriage in 2016 but got back together in 2017. However, in 2018, Larsa filed for divorce again, and this time it was final. Their divorce was completed on December 15, 2021.

John Salley's Connection to the Chicago Bulls

Back in 1996, John Salley played alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen with the Chicago Bulls. Salley signed a 10-day contract with the Chicago Bulls in the midseason that year and ended up winning his third NBA championship with the team.

In 1996, John Salley played in 17 games. On average, he spent about 11.2 minutes per game. Salley scored 0.7 points per game and made 34.3% of his shots. Salley didn't try any three-pointers. He grabbed 2.1 rebounds per game. His shooting percentages were 34.3% for field goals and 60% for free throws. He also averaged 1.2 assists, 1.4 steals, 2.5 blocks, 0.9 turnovers, 0.5 personal fouls, and a total of 0.9 points per game.

Chicago Bulls’ 1996 NBA Season

In 1996, the Chicago Bulls clinched the first title of their second three-peat by defeating their opponent 4 games to 2 in the series. Michael Jordan, a legendary player, was named the NBA Finals MVP (Most Valuable Player) for the fourth time.

