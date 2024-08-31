When Michael Jordan declared in March 1995 that he would be returning to the NBA, the world went crazy. Commentators, sportsmen, and viewers were all interested in seeing if "His Airness" could regain the form that had made him famous. However, Jordan's decision to return to the Chicago Bulls was heavily influenced by Scottie Pippen behind the scenes.

If the Bulls had completed the deal that would have sent Pippen to the Seattle SuperSonics in return for Shawn Kemp, Jordan might not have donned a Bulls jersey once more. Instead, Pippen remained in Chicago, and Jordan's return ushered in one of the most powerful eras in NBA history.

The trade that almost happened

The Bulls faced a decision in the summer of 1994. In 1993, Jordan stunned everyone by deciding to give up basketball in order to focus on his baseball career. With their superstar gone, the Bulls had to find a new direction. Long regarded as Jordan's right-hand man, Scottie Pippen entered the spotlight. But there were whispers that the Bulls were thinking of trading their new franchise player, Scott Pippen, for the Seattle SuperSonics' explosive power forward Shawn Kemp.

The proposed trade was no mere rumor. It was close to being finalized. Kemp was an explosive player with the potential to dominate the paint, but Pippen’s all-around game and defensive prowess were invaluable to the Bulls. At the last minute, the deal fell through, leaving Pippen in Chicago.

Jordan’s perspective: why Pippen mattered

By 1995, Jordan was looking to return to the NBA because he was tired of playing baseball. But his comeback depended on how the Bulls lined up. Jordan considered how close he was to remaining retired if Pippen had been transferred during All-Star Weekend in 2008. Jordan said, "I could have played with Shawn. But I wouldn’t have been as comfortable as I was with Scottie."

On the court, Jordan and Pippen had developed an unrivaled chemistry. Between 1991 and 1993, the Bulls had won three straight titles because of their alliance. Jordan was aware that without Pippen, who was more than just a sidekick—he was a crucial component of the team's success—winning would be challenging once more. Their mutual trust and comprehension were priceless.

Pippen was negotiating his own uncertain future while Jordan was thinking about making a comeback. In February 1995, disenchanted with the Bulls and looking for a new beginning, Pippen came dangerously close to leaving the team. With two first-round draft picks on the table plus the Bulls' right to trade picks for the next two seasons, the Los Angeles Clippers made a serious offer.

Particularly after his friend Ron Harper warned him about the challenges of playing for the Clippers, Pippen was tempted. However, despite his frustrations, Pippen chose to remain in Chicago as fate would have it. This choice would turn out to be quite important.



The return of a dynasty

Jordan returned to the NBA on March 18, 1995, with the simple yet powerful announcement: "I’m back." His return didn’t immediately translate into success—the Bulls were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinals by the Orlando Magic. But the seeds of their next great run had been planted.

With Pippen by his side, Jordan achieved a second three-peat and solidified the Bulls' legacy in NBA history by leading the team to three more consecutive titles from 1996 to 1998. During this span, Jordan averaged 29.4 points per game, won three scoring crowns, two MVP awards, and three MVPs in the Finals. Meanwhile, Pippen continued to be a reliable player, averaging 19.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game from 1995 to 1998.

Strangely enough, in 1996, the Bulls and Seattle Super Sonics squared off in the NBA Finals. The team that was about to deal for Pippen was the Super Sonics. The Bulls were led by Jordan and Pippen once more following their six-game winning streak.



The legacy that could have been lost

Had the Bulls sealed the Pippen-for-Kemp transaction, the NBA landscape might have been very different. It's conceivable that Jordan never finished his second three-peat and that the Bulls' dynasty came to an early end. But the agreement fell through, and Jordan's confidence in Pippen was repaid with additional championships and cemented legacies.

The tale of Michael Jordan's NBA comeback ultimately revolves around Scottie Pippen almost as much as Jordan. Their relationship demonstrates the value of trust, loyalty, and collaboration in reaching excellence both on and off the court.



