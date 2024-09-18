Michael Jordan's Mansion to be Sold For USD 14.9 Million; All You Need to Know

Michael Jordan, the legendary Chicago Bulls player and GOAT candidate, has won five MVP awards and six NBA titles, but he hasn't sold his Illinois mansion since 2012. However, according to reports, the first NBA player to become a billionaire may soon be closing on a deal for the house because of Nike's Jordan Brand and other endorsement deals.

According to one of these reports, via Adam Wells of Bleacher Report, the house was under contract for sale at the most recent asking price of $14.9 million.

What makes the house so unique? It was in 1991, during his first championship season with the Bulls and the beginning of their first three-peat, that Michael Jordan paid $2 million for his Illinois mansion. He spent some time there as well, seeing his kids grow up.

The home is currently listed on Zillow. According to its official listing on the website, the house had nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and 32,683 square feet. It also features an in-ground pool, a weight room, a cigar room, and a basketball gym that is regulation-sized.

Interested buyers will also own a piece of NBA history. For example, his famous No. 23 is on the fence that encircles the property. The entire space is 56,000 square feet in total.

The price of $29 million on its initial listing in 2012 may have turned off some buyers, but the house has remained for sale ever since. The house was "by far the highest-priced home listed in the Chicago area" at the time, according to another report.

The house had undergone extensive renovations in 2009, according to the report, but no further information was provided. Over the years, His Airness had difficulty selling the property. For prospective purchasers viewing the house, not even his complimentary custom-fit Air Jordan shoe offer could make the transaction more appealing.

