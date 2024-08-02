Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Ignites Dating Rumors With Mystery Woman After Larsa Pippen Split

It looks like Marcus Jordan, son of the basketball legend Michael Jordan, has found a new romantic interest. This week, the 31-year-old was seen in France with a stunning Instagram model, and their interactions suggested they are more than friends.

Reports say they were spotted getting cozy at Bâoli Cannes, a popular nightspot on the French Riviera. In one video, the mystery woman was seen stroking Jordan's inner thigh as they sat together, both smiling widely. Jordan also shared videos on his own Instagram, showing he was enjoying his new companion's company.

So, who is this mystery woman in Marcus Jordan's life? The girl Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan has been cozying up with is a beautiful model named Ashley Stevenson, with 3.3K followers on the media platform. She goes by the IG handle @itsashleystevenson. Just months after his split with Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan seems to be moving on with blonde bombshell Ashley Stevenson.

Stevenson's story featured a video of Marcus enjoying a bottle of rosé wine along with the IG star and two more people. MJ's son can be seen clinking his wine glass with his accomplices. Stevenson also posted a picture of a waiter holding a wine bottle.

The Wine is listed for $50 on raschvin.com and is made from handpicked grapes that undergo a double selection process. From there, the spirit is placed in low pressure and fermented in temperature-controlled tanks. Finally, the product is aged for a few months in large wooden barrels.

In her previous stories, Stevenson posted videos where she and Jordan boarded an airplane. In one of those stories, the trending model asks her followers to guess her destination. She highlighted the playful video by complimenting Marcus for balancing work and vacation.

Jordan took to his Instagram story on Thursday, sharing several videos and snaps with Stevenson in the south of France.

He also shared long-range snaps of them in a pool saying he was, "TMZ spotted," while tagging the Carlton Hotel in Cannes.

Jordan also shared a snap of him and Stevenson sharing a meal with another couple and a video from the nightclub of Stevenson dancing in a skimpy black mini dress.

"OK I see you @itsashleystevenson," Marcus captioned the post, before sharing another video of Stevenson dancing.

Stevenson also took to her Instagram story, sharing the snap Marcus shared of them sharing a meal with the other couple.

The final video Stevenson shared showed her in a white dress with Jordan in a white polo shirt, with the video set to Kanye West's 2010 song Runaway.

They captioned part of the song, "Let's have a toast for the douchebags, let's have a toast for the a**holes," as they clinked their drinks and captioned it, "Us laughing at your comments."

Marcus and Larsa started dating in 2022, making headlines for both the 17-year age gap and because of the Chicago Bulls connection.

Marcus was just 7 years old when Larsa married Scottie Pippen, the longtime teammate of Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls, where they won six NBA titles together.

The 33-year-old son of NBA legend Michael Jordan had been dating the ex-wife of her father's teammate Scottie Pippen on and off for nearly two years.

They announced their split in February 2024, with the 50-year-old Larsa confirming they split for good in March 2024, just months after Michael Jordan declared he didn't approve of their relationship.