Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Reveals THIS Is What NBA Legend Is Most ‘Terrified Of’

You might find your fearless NBA star Michael Jordan confident on the basketball court, dominating opponents with his unmatched skill & determination. However, there are some areas in every human life that terrify them. The Chicago Bulls icon, known as "His Airness," seemed invincible during his career, but even legends have their fears. According to his son Marcus, Jordan has one major phobia—snakes.

Yes, you read that right. The man who faced down some of the toughest competitors in NBA history is terrified of snakes. Marcus Jordan revealed this surprising tidbit during a conversation on his Separation Anxiety podcast, which he hosts with his former girlfriend, Larsa Pippen.

In the podcast, Marcus shared a story that gives us a glimpse into the human side of the basketball legend. “He is terrified of snakes,” Marcus said, recalling a time when he and his brother decided to play a prank on their famous father. The prank involved fake snakes, which they thought would be harmless fun. However, things quickly took a serious turn.

“When he got home and saw the snakes, he was absolutely caught off guard,” Marcus explained. The usually unflappable Jordan was so shaken by the sight that Marcus and his brother were grounded as a result. It took a moment for Jordan to realize that the snakes weren’t real, but the initial shock was enough to leave a lasting impression.

Jordan’s intense fear of snakes might seem surprising to those who watched him face down opponents with nerves of steel. After all, this is the man who famously shrugged off pressure and hit game-winning shots like it was just another day at the office. But it just goes to show that everyone, even someone as legendary as Michael Jordan, has something that makes them uneasy.

This revelation adds an interesting layer to Jordan’s persona, reminding us that even the greatest athletes have their vulnerabilities. It’s a humanizing detail that fans might not expect but can certainly relate to. After all, who hasn’t been scared of something at some point in their life?

So, while Michael Jordan might have been unstoppable on the court, at home, he’s just like anyone else—someone who can be scared by a harmless prank, especially if it involves snakes.

