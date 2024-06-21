Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Spotted with Mystery Woman in Paris After Breakup with Larsa Pippen

Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, might have a new love interest. At 33, Jordan had been dating Larsa Pippen, but they broke up earlier this year. Although they tried to rekindle their romance, they ultimately chose to stay friends.

Jordan has kept mum about his breakup , keeping personal matters away from the public eye. Recently, though, he was spotted with a new woman at the Amiri fashion show in Paris. Here's what we know about the situation.

Marcus Jordan spotted with a new woman

It’s quite unclear if Jordan and this mystery woman are dating or are just friends, but pictures of them are already making rounds online. Jordan will likely address the rumors soon.

On the other hand, Pippen has explained why she and Jordan are no longer together. “I just think we’re on a different journey, you know?” Pippen said via Page Six. “I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing and what he’s doing, you know? I want him to be happy. He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me.”

Pippen also mentioned that she's "single and ready to mingle." As for Jordan, time will tell if he's found a new partner.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen split

In March 2024, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan ended their relationship again . It was confirmed that The Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, and Michael Jordan’s son called it quits a month after reuniting post a brief separation.

"They're moving in different directions," a source told PEOPLE, noting that the breakup, first reported by Entertainment Tonight, was amicable.

When The Real Housewives of Miami premiered in 2011, Larsa was introduced as the wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen and mother of their four children. When the show returned in 2021 after an eight-year break, fans saw a new Larsa, enjoying single life and shopping for a lavish Miami home.

Larsa filed for divorce from Scottie for the second time in 2018, finalizing it in December 2021.

The recent split occurred a few weeks after Pippen and Jordan, 33, appeared together at The Traitors reunion. “Larsa is focusing on her exciting next chapter now,” a source told PEOPLE. “She’s always been someone who is ambitious and driven. She needs a match who has those similar qualities.”

Pippen also hinted at the breakup on Instagram, writing, “Humble enough to know I can lose it all. Confident enough to know I can get it all back.”

Their breakup followed a brief reconciliation and public appearance in Miami after their initial split just before Valentine’s Day.