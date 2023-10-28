Michael Jordan's top 5 most expensive purchases, toplining the USD 175 million Charlotte Hornets Franchise

Discussing Michael Jordan's wealth and spending habits, it's apparent that his vast fortune empowers him to acquire any item his heart desires. His impressive arsenal of rare automobiles, numerous mansions, and ownership stakes in sports teams are examples of his hefty spending. In this discussion, we delve into some of Jordan's most costly acquisitions.

Five major purchases by Michael Jordan

A golf course

As a fervent golf enthusiast, Jordan isn't unfamiliar with the sports circles. However, his competitive spirit has sometimes led to bouts of impatience. This characteristic once got him ousted from a Miami golf course, though not for the reason one might think

Instead of investing in a new country club membership, Jordan shelled out USD15 million to acquire a 226-acre land parcel in Florida, to establish his golf course. Opened in the fall season of 2019, the course, Grove XXIII, boasts of a design inspired by Shinnecock Hills and caters to an exclusive clientele including celebrities, athletes (both current and past), and political figures.

Rickie Fowler, a professional golfer, has even suggested that Jordan designed the golf course in such a way as to grant him an undue edge against proficient players.

The Bear Club Residence

This palatial residence is situated in the heavily secured Bear's Club community in Florida. Spanning 3 acres, the property's current value is around USD 20 million. The vast 28,000 square-foot house comprises four distinct sections: a guardhouse, pool house, guest house, and Jordan's main dwelling. The primary residence boasts an impressive 11 bedrooms, a basketball court fitted with all necessary equipment, a mammoth media room decked out with cutting-edge technology and an indoor swimming pool.

Keeping in tune with Jordan's style, the expansive estate is shrouded by lush greenery, guaranteeing the family's privacy. While Jordan is known to be extremely private, making it a task to uncover details about his personal life, this estate embodies the uniqueness of this exceptional sportsman.

Jordan's private jet

Being as popular and busy as Michael Jordan often means more travel than the average person, which can be accompanied by the inconvenience of waiting lines and flight delays. To avoid these hassles, Jordan purchased a USD 61.5 million G550 private jet in 2016. His penchant for personalization led him to invest an additional USD 350,000 on a custom paint job to mimic the design of one of his iconic sneakers.

Further personalization included a call sign labeled N236MJ, where 23 represents his basketball jersey number, MJ stands for his initials, and 6 signifies the number of championships he has won. The private jet, complete with state-of-the-art Rolls-Royce engines, accommodates up to 16 passengers and features two bathrooms, a bar, and a designated area for cigars.

Jordan's Luxury Yacht

Jordan didn't only limit luxury travel to the skies - he assured he could cruise oceans with panache too. In 2016, he splurged USD 80 million on a staggering 230-foot-long superyacht, aptly named Joy. The most expensive individual acquisition that Jordan ever made outside of NBA teams or mansions, the yacht almost measures up to 10 feet.

Joy is furnished with an array of luxurious amenities such as a penthouse suite, a cinema hall, a personal office, an indoor jacuzzi, a fitness center, and a full-size indoor basketball court.

Given the yacht's massive size, it features an elevator and has a consistent crew presence. According to Marca, the weekly maintenance expenses of this luxurious vessel cost Jordan roughly USD 800,000.

Ownership of the Hornets

Jordan is known for taking risks, as exemplified by his well-known penchant for gambling. In an audacious venture, he invested $175 million to acquire the Charlotte Hornets franchise. Though ownership of a basketball team in a smaller market could potentially backfire, it proved to be fruitful for Jordan. The acquisition propelled Jordan into the billionaire league as the franchise's value rose well over a billion dollars. As the majority shareholder, Jordan will continue to own the team for a considerable time.

While he could sell his majority shares and secure wealth for his family for generations to come, his passion for professional basketball as an owner seems to hold him back.

Having won 6 NBA titles as a player and achieving feats that no current Hornets player will likely ever accomplish, if Jordan manages to clinch a title as the Hornets' owner, it will underscore his unrivaled success story.

Indeed, Jordan is a testament to achieving success across all facets of life, basketball or otherwise.

