Michael Malone Weighs In on Russell Westbrook's Role in Nuggets' Setup Ahead of New Season

The Denver Nuggets made a significant offseason move by signing Russell Westbrook, and according to recent media day comments, the former MVP is already having a positive influence on the team.

After a disappointing stint with the LA Lakers, many believed Westbrook’s career was in decline. However, he experienced a small revival with the LA Clippers last season, where he primarily played off the bench, averaging 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

Following his trade to the Utah Jazz and subsequent release, Westbrook joined the Nuggets as a free agent. During his media day press conference, coach Michael Malone highlighted the energy Westbrook brings to the team.

"Russ was in the gym yesterday, and the energy was different," Malone said. "It's hard to explain, but his voice, leadership, intensity, and competitive spirit really stood out."

Although Westbrook is with a new team, his role is expected to remain the same. He'll likely serve as the Nuggets' sixth man behind Jamal Murray, leading the young second unit. With his versatile skill set, Westbrook can provide valuable contributions when the team's stars are off the court.

Russell Westbrook has played with several elite players throughout his career, including Kevin Durant, James Harden, Paul George, and LeBron James. Now with the Denver Nuggets, he is set to add another superstar to that list.

Nikola Jokic, fresh off winning his third MVP award, is widely considered one of the best players in the world. During media day, Westbrook expressed his excitement about sharing the court with such a unique talent.

Advertisement

"He does so many things on the court that make others better," Westbrook said. "I'm just glad to be playing alongside him instead of against him."

While Westbrook and Jokic might not share the floor for extended periods, there will certainly be moments when they do. Having experience playing with other ball-dominant stars, Westbrook understands what’s needed to succeed. He can be used similarly to how the Nuggets utilize Aaron Gordon as an off-ball cutter.

With the Nuggets losing another key rotation piece in free agency, depth has been a pressing issue as they prepare for the upcoming season. As the most experienced player on the second unit, Westbrook will be relied on to contribute meaningful minutes. Denver hopes he can be a game-changer, similar to how Bruce Brown played a crucial role during their 2023 title run.

ALSO READ: Rob Pelinka Opens Up on Lakers’ Roster’s Chances to Win Championship Next Season: 'Can’t Guarantee Wins’