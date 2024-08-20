Michael Oher Finally Breaks Silence After Filing Lawsuit Against Tuohy Family Amid Blind Side Controversy

Michael Oher has finally spoken to after filing a lawsuit against Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. The former player has allegedly stated that the family tricked him into signing a conservatorship while he was 19 years old. Further, it has been said that the deal was the same as adoption.

Meanwhile, the retired player has broken his silence for the first time amid the ongoing controversy. In an interview with The New York Times, a year after he filed the lawsuit against the Tuohy family, Oher recalled that he was deceived by them.

Michael told the aforementioned magazine, “The first time I heard ‘I love you,’ it was Sean and Leigh Anne [Tuohy] saying it. When that happens at 18, you become vulnerable.” He continued, “You let your guard down and then you get everything stripped from you. It turns into a hurt feeling.”

Following a brief pause, the 38-year-old stated that he doesn't want to make it about “race.” However, he said that he found out, “Nobody says ‘I love you’ more than coaches and white people. When Black people say it, they mean it.”

Despite the controversy, the former American football player who inspired The Blind Side said that he disclosed his feelings about the family and all the care and comfort he got from them, calling it “great.” He was thankful for the “bed” and the food, and the family provided him with a “truck.”

Meanwhile, Oher was not there at the film’s premiere. However, he insisted on watching the movie, which the former Tennessee Titans player considered as “funny.” He told the New York Times magazine that it was not easy for him to express his reaction.

The 6 ft 4 in athlete further continued, “It seemed kind of funny to me, to tell you the truth like it was a comedy about someone else.” While he talked about the difference between the movie’s character and his real self, he stated that he had started seeing stuff on the internet that made him look “dumb” and “stupid.”

The former football player is concerned about how he was portrayed in the film. Another player, who spent eight seasons in the National Football League, stated that he went 'along with their narrative' because the former player wanted to focus on his career in the league rather than on issues occurring off the field.

However, the player told the aforementioned source that he just wants to find himself once again. He wants to be the person he was before The Blind Side movie and how it portrayed him. Although the situation earlier made him “so angry mentally,” he just wants to be what it actually is, unlike in the movie, and he stated that he has been currently “working on it.”

Oher was a college football player for the University of Mississippi. It was the place where the retired player claimed the unanimous All-American honors during his senior year. He was also selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2009 NFL Draft as their first-round pick.

