Michael Page Says Kamaru Usman Fight Makes Most Sense if He Wins vs Ian Garry at UFC 303

Michael 'Venom' Page is set to fight Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303. The event is on June 29 at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. Page is already eyeing his next opponent. But why Kamaru Usman? What makes this fight the logical step for Page? During a chat on the Freestylebender YouTube channel, Page explained his reasoning.

He believes a win over Garry will position him perfectly. He wants to skip over other ranked welterweights. Is this ambition or overconfidence? Either way, it’s creating a buzz. Fans are eager to see if Page can deliver. Will he prove himself against Garry and earn a fight with Usman?

Why Page sees Usman as the next logical step

Michael Page recently shared his thoughts on the welterweight division during an appearance on the Freestylebender YouTube channel. He pointed out that several top contenders are currently in flux. "You've got the likes of Gilbert Burns, who is number six but he's just come off a loss," Page said. "So I think he's going in the opposite direction where he's going to have to kind of re-establish himself."

Page also mentioned other potential matchups. "[Jack Della] Maddalena and Shavkat [Rakhmonov], them guys are gonna probably face off. You've got Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, they're fighting."

This leaves Usman as a prime target for Page. "Usman's just chilling there. You see what I'm saying? He's ranked number one as well. Obviously, massive respect to him for what he's done in his career, what he's still doing in his career. But he's just sat at the top and I'm like, well where would I go next? It feels like other people are already kind of partnered off," Page explained.

Page is clear about his strategy. "Unless for whatever reason, injuries, blah, blah, blah – I get the title fight next after this fight [with Ian Garry], then it’s likely that I’m gonna have to fight one more time. So, I think it makes the most sense."

Page's ambition is evident. He sees a fight with Usman as the next logical step if he defeats Garry.

Ian Garry's reluctance to fight Michael 'Venom' Page

Ian Machado Garry isn’t too thrilled about his upcoming fight against Michael "Venom" Page at UFC 303. Garry had hoped for a matchup with a higher-ranked opponent like Colby Covington. Instead, he’s facing Page, a longtime Bellator standout. "I’m still not interested in it,” Garry said on The MMA Hour.

“I’ve beaten everybody put in front of me. My goal is to be the world champion.” Garry wanted to fight someone higher-ranked to boost his title contention chances.

"There’s Gilbert Burns, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Jack Della Maddalena, Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman, Belal Muhammad, and Leon Edwards,” he explained. Despite his lack of excitement, Garry promises to execute his game plan and prove why he’s ranked higher. “I am better than you, and I am going to prove it,” he stated confidently.

