Michael Porter Jr. Trolled by Fans After Complaining Money Makes It Harder to Enjoy NBA Basketball: 'Some Ppl Just Don't Deserve Money'

As members of the world's top basketball league, NBA players bear immense responsibility. Every day, they must perform well and meet expectations to avoid criticism from their teams, the media, and the fans. Achieving NBA status is the pinnacle for any aspiring athlete, but adjusting to life in the spotlight can take time. For those with lucrative contracts, the pressure to excel is even greater, and failure to do so can lead to a challenging experience.

Recently, during an appearance on the "Off Guard" podcast with Austin Rivers, Nuggets swingman Michael Porter Jr. made a surprising remark about life in the NBA. He admitted that while he loves the game, the demands of his NBA career and the associated wealth often make it difficult to enjoy the lifestyle.

“I would have played this game for free as long as I could eat," said Porter Jr. "I loved it… The money sometimes makes it a little bit harder to enjoy the game because with a max contract comes a lot of expectations on consistency, oh you’re supposed to be an All-Star, you’re supposed to be this, that…”

Fans were baffled by his comments, questioning why someone would complain about having such a massive contract. Here are some of their reactions.

Michael Porter Jr. might not be the Nuggets' main star, but he faces significant pressure heading into next season. The 26-year-old swingman drafted 14th overall in 2018 and overcame initial health concerns to exceed expectations in his early seasons, securing a massive five-year, $179.3 million contract.

Since re-signing, Porter Jr. has consistently contributed as a reliable third scoring option behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Last season, he averaged 16.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game on 48.4% shooting across 81 games. During the Nuggets' 2023 championship run, the young swingman played a crucial role, delivering in high-pressure moments.

As the Nuggets aim to remain competitive in a tougher Western Conference, with rising threats like the Mavericks, Timberwolves, Thunder, and Suns, Porter Jr. will need to continue improving. Though he has handled the pressure well so far, the stakes are higher next season. If Porter Jr. doesn't perform, fans' expectations will only increase, and they will hold him accountable if he fails to rise to the challenge.

