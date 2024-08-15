Michael Rubin Reveals If He Banned Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss Track at All-White Party

Remember the dazzling pictures from the all-white Fourth of July party? Which top celebrities like Kim Kardashian and top athletes like Tom Brady attended clad in an all-white dress? The organizer of that party, Fanatics owner Michael Rubin, has recently caught the eye of the masses for a controversy that dates back to his Fourth of July party. Rubin allegedly prohibited his DJ from playing Kendrick Lamar’s diss track Not Like Us, since Drake was one of his attendees as well. Rubin confirmed the rumors about him banning Lamar’s music from his party in his recent sitdown with The Breakfast Club.

In his defense, Rubin stated that Drake has been a "friend for a long time” and that he wanted to make it a Kendrick Lamar controversy-free safe space for him to make him comfortable. This is the reason why Rubin sent a special discrete note to his DJ for the night of July 4 to not play any “music from artists feuding with guests.”

However, one reason behind it was the huge fiasco that Rubin avoided by a hair’s breadth just a day before. As the tradition of his Fourth of July party goes, the Fanatics owner had hosted a small BBQ gathering just a day before with limited guests, which included Drake. On that day, when the DJ played ‘Not Like Us’, Rubin had to scramble to someone to instruct them to not play any of Kendrick Lamar’s songs since Drake was just on his way to the party. “I just didn’t think it was appropriate,” he said, concluding his response.

Not only that, Rubin also went a step further to address the rumors about Drake not looking ‘happy’ at his party. The billionaire almost instantly dismissed them, saying that the rapper “had a great time.” With all of this, Rubin also had some advice to spare for his musician friend, as he said in his interview: “You gotta be built for social media; you gotta be tough. Drake is an iconic artist that we all have tremendous respect for. What I said to Drake—and I honestly believe this—is this is a great test for him. You can’t get to where he’s got to and not have people coming for you.”

While Rubin had only nice intentions for his rapper friend, he might have overlooked the fact that Drake has climbed the ladder and reached the top of a cutthroat rap industry where opponents are ready to pounce on you at any given chance. Just like his beef with the other titan of the rap industry, Kendrick Lamar. They both have been in a mild rap feud since the early 2010s but it escalated to a whole new level when Lamar dropped ‘Like That’ in March 2024. The track became one of the most loved songs of the summer of 2024, finding a spot in the Billboard Hot 100.

Other than this, Rubin’s party was truly the talk of the town for the right reasons, as it is every season. Football titans like Tom Brady, his best buddy Gronk, Micah Parsons, Damar Hamlin, Odell Beckham Jr., and CJ Stroud joined hands to play a friendly football game before attending Rubin’s party.