Michael Schumacher’s Brother Ralf Schumacher Comes Out As Gay in a Heartfelt Post on Social Media

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has come out as gay and posted a picture of his partner in a heartfelt message in a social media post. The German was previously married to ex-wife Cora until their divorce in 2015.

Meanwhile, the post received a lot of support from several people online including the German actress Carmen Geiss who flooded his comment section with love for both.

Ralf Schumacher took over his official Instagram account to announce to the world his sexuality. The former F1 driver uploaded a picture of himself with his partner and wrote, “The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything.”

Reacting to this news, German actress Carmen Geiss replied, “I LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH.” She further wrote that he can finally confess his feelings to the world after “two years”.

She wrote a long text in replies where she was proud of Schumacher's self-acceptance and his “courage and honesty.” The actress was full of praise for both of the newly announced couple.

Meanwhile, only two drivers have come out as gay before Ralf; Lella Lombardi and Mike Beuttler. The 49-year-old and younger brother of seven-time Formula One World Champion Michael Schumacher has gone through a tough time earlier when his 14-year-long marriage with Cora Brinkmann ended in divorce.

The two got engaged in 2001 and got married the same year in a private civil ceremony welcoming David in October. However, in 2015, Schumacher's lawyer confirmed that the two had parted ways following an acrimonious period of separation.

Ralf Schumacher gets heartwarming support from his son David

David Schumacher was quick enough to write a supportive comment for his father. The 22-year-old German motorsports racing driver stated that he was “very happy” that Ralf “finally found someone” someone the ex-motorsport driver is happy and comfortable with.

The nephew of Michael Schumacher and cousin to Mick Schumacher, David stated that he was “100%” with his father while he wished him the best for the future.

Meanwhile, the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team connected heart emojis to Ralf's post. The official page of autosport wrote it was “wonderful” as his post instantly attracted positivity online.

A look at Ralf Schumacher's partner

Ralf Schumacher's partner Etienne is his business partner as well, a report in the Daily Mail stated. The outlet also states that the ex-formula 1 driver met his French boyfriend while working together.

It has also been revealed that the two have been together for over two years. Meanwhile, Ralf is now working as a commentator for Sky Sports in Germany. He announced his retirement from the sport back in 2012.

Schumacher was a driver for Williams and Toyota during his racing career in which he bagged six wins and 27 podium finishes. Following his retirement, he went into management roles at Mucke Motorsport.

At the team, where he also became a shareholder, Ralf also mentored young drivers who signed with Mercedes Benz.