Michael ‘Venom’ Page Blasts England’s Euro 2024 Approach, Questions Gareth Southgate’s Leadership

England's Euro 2024 journey hasn't exactly been a walk in the park, has it? Lots of young talent, but the results just aren't there. Now, even Bellator welterweight Michael 'Venom' Page has weighed in, and it's not exactly a vote of confidence for manager Gareth Southgate.

Page likes the young players, but he's got some serious doubts about Southgate's ability to lead them to victory. Is Southgate the right guy for the job? And what about Harry Kane? Page isn't impressed with the England captain's performance so far. Is Southgate to blame? Should Kane step up his game?

Can Southgate unleash the young guns? Page throws jabs

Michael ‘Venom’ Page didn’t hold back in his critique in a video captured by MMA Crazy. “I genuinely believe the team that we have, the group of youngsters that we have in England, are exceptional,” Page said. “The manager, unfortunately, Gareth is not good enough to take that team to where we need them to win. They have the ability to do so…”

Page also had strong opinions about Harry Kane. “Harry Kane is not really doing much….He spends more time defending,” he added. These comments come at a crucial time for England.

England's journey in Euro 2024 has been a mixed bag of nail-biting finishes and underwhelming performances. Despite reaching the semi-finals, the path hasn't been convincing. They needed penalties to edge past Switzerland after a tense 1-1 draw that stretched into extra time. Earlier, a goalless stalemate against Slovenia had fans and critics alike questioning Southgate’s conservative tactics.

Advertisement

Page’s words echo the frustrations felt by many. As England scraped through with only one win in 90 minutes throughout the tournament, the reliance on a defensive setup, even with a roster brimming with attacking talent, has been glaring.

Southgate defends England's tactical evolution

Gareth Southgate, the man at the helm of England's football team, openly addressed the growing critiques of his tactical approach at Euro 2024, especially after another nerve-wracking match that saw England inch past Switzerland via penalties. Amidst a backdrop of personal and professional pressure, Southgate’s reflections post-match were both candid and defiant.

Check Out: Michael Page Says Kamaru Usman Fight Makes Most Sense if He Wins vs Ian Garry at UFC 303

"Every now and then you think: 'Surely there has to be some enjoyment in this job,'" Southgate shared, moments after his spontaneous dance on the pitch celebrated Trent Alexander-Arnold’s match-winning penalty. His emotional response underscored the intense scrutiny he's been under: "So, if I can't enjoy that moment then the whole thing is a waste of time. I love the players. I love being in that moment with them."

Advertisement

Despite criticisms of England's conservative play, Southgate emphasized the strategic mindset that brought them to another semifinal—his third in four major tournaments. "We weren't savvy, we weren't tournament wise. This group is different. They keep possession for longer periods," he explained, drawing comparisons to past teams.

Highlighting the attributes of resilience and tactical intelligence, Southgate pointed out, "It's not all pure football. It’s other attributes that they’ve had, and we’re showing a little bit more of that streetwise nature." With an eye on creating history, he remains focused: "We've never been to a final outside of England, we've never won a Euros, so there's two bits of history we'd love to create."

This blend of emotional investment and tactical pragmatism from Southgate illustrates his deep commitment to evolving English football, navigating criticism while keeping his sights set on historical achievements.

Also read: Colby Covington Goes Off on Ian Garry In X-rated Rant About His Wife Following Controversial Michael Venom Page Win