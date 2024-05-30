Michael Venom Page Calls Ian Garry ‘BBL Version’ of Conor McGregor in Epic Rant Ahead of UFC 303

Michael "Venom" Page has unleashed a scathing rant against Ian Garry. Their fight at UFC 303 is heating up. Set for June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC 303 promises fireworks. Are you ready for the biggest summer event? Headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, it's a card you can't miss.

What sparked this verbal assault? A scheduling dispute and Page’s disdain for Garry’s persona. The Irish prospect is undefeated in the UFC and boasts a flashy fighting style that some compare to none other than Conor McGregor. But will Garry live up to the hype, or will Page send him back down the rankings?

Fake McGregor or future star?

Michael "Venom" Page didn't hold back in his latest rant about Ian Garry. During an interview on The MMA Hour, Page shared his thoughts on the upcoming fight and his opponent. "I actually had asked for Ian Garry, and they said he’s not available because he’s fighting Colby [Covington]," Page began. He then revealed that a medical issue with Covington changed plans, leading to the matchup with Garry.

Transitioning to more personal attacks, Page didn't mince words. "I think he d*ck-rides Conor McGregor," Page declared. He called Garry a "fake version of Conor McGregor," adding, "If Conor McGregor was a natural, pretty woman, he’s like the BBL version, a bad BBL version. ‘BBL’ Garry."

Despite the harsh words, Page acknowledged Garry’s skills. "He’s definitely got the right attributes," Page admitted. However, he expressed confidence in his own abilities. "I’d put myself against anybody standing, and I feel like I’ll come out on top," he asserted.

Page believes Garry's antics are forced and insincere. "His antics just feel a bit fake, a bit forced," he noted. Nonetheless, Page is excited about the fight, stating, "I’m looking forward to derailing this hype."

Their clash at UFC 303 is set to be explosive, adding even more excitement to an already stacked card. So, what do you think about Michael Page's bold claims? Do you agree with his assessment of Ian Garry?

