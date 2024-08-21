Michelle Obama's DNC Speech Sparks Five-Word Reaction From WNBA Star Angel Reese

Michelle Obama stepped onto the United Center stage during night 2 of the Democratic National Convention. And as she stepped on the podium, she delivered a speech that set the stage on fire, successfully energizing both the delegates and the nation.

The moment was overwhelming, and it saw an overwhelming amount of people react to it. Angel Reese, for instance, had a five-word reaction to Michelle Obama's remarks at the convention in Chicago on Tuesday.

During her speech, the former First Lady didn't hold back, labeling Republican nominee Donald Trump as "misogynistic, racist, petty, and small" in a powerful critique that overshadowed even her husband, Barack.

As Obama spoke, Chicago Sky rookie Reese took to X to express her admiration for the speech.

"'MICHELLE SAID WHAT SHE SAID,'" Reese wrote.

The former First Lady of the United States appeared on stage to support Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as they campaigned for the positions of President and Vice President in the upcoming election.

She proclaimed, "Hope is making a comeback" as she stepped into the arena that Tuesday night.

"Not just here in this arena, but spreading all across this country we love, a familiar feeling that's been buried too deep for too long. You know what I'm talking about? It's the contagious power of hope."

Reese isn’t the only basketball star to support Harris during the convention. On Monday, Golden State Warriors and Team USA men's basketball head coach Steve Kerr also took the podium to endorse the former Vice President’s presidential run.

Before wrapping up his speech with a nod to Steph Curry’s famous 'Night Night' celebration, Kerr made several comparisons between NBA players coming together to win gold for the U.S. and the importance of unity in the upcoming elections.

Beyond Reese, even Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, whose and Clark's names were quickly exploited by online pundits with hateful intentions because they are straight and white, spoke out while watching Michelle Obama’s speech at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, August 20.

As for the 22-year-old, she typically avoids politics and focuses on basketball. However, Caitlin Clark addressed the racist and misogynistic agendas propagated under her name against fellow WNBA players when asked about it in June.

"It’s disappointing,” Clark said. “Everybody in our world deserves the same amount of respect. The women in our league deserve the same amount of respect. People should not be using my name to push those agendas... It’s not acceptable."

On the other hand, Angel Reese, known for being one of the most vocal players in the NBA, has also been outspoken about politics.

She made it clear that she supported Barack Obama, although she wasn’t a fan of Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden. The former LSU Tigers star criticized Jill Biden for suggesting that Iowa should be invited to the White House after the 2023 national championship game.

“I don’t accept the apology because you said what you said... You can’t go back on certain things that you say... They can have that spotlight,” Reese remarked on the I Am Athlete podcast. “We’ll go to the Obamas. We’ll go see Michelle. We’ll see Barack.”