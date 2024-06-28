Michigan Star Tom Brady Is Trying for USA Track and Field Event at Paris Olympics 2024

The United States track and field squad that is preparing to compete at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics may have a very familiar Tom Brady name among its ranks. However, this is not the world-famous former quarterback.

This Tom Brady is a runner who hopes to reach the Olympic team. Brady, a University of Michigan student, hopes to earn a spot on the United States Olympic Track and Field team this week, racing in the men's 5000 meters.

Similarities between Tom Brady from Michigan and QB Brady

The trials in Oregon continue until Sunday, with the opening ceremonies for the 2024 Summer Olympics taking place next month and running through August. Tom Brady, the school record holder in both the indoor 5000 meters and the outdoor 10,000 meters, will compete in the heat of both events.

The parallels between the Bradys are astonishing. Brady's personal best in this event, the 5000 meters, was set at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in February. The event was held at the University of Boston

Meanwhile, Brady's other specialty is the 10,000 meters, for which he holds the Michigan record. He set a record at Stanford University. This university is located in the San Francisco Bay area, close to where our GOAT quarterback, Tom Brady, grew up.

Tom Brady is not a fan of the New England Patriots or Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite their common name and college affiliation, the younger athlete is neither a fan of the New England Patriots nor the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the two teams for which the NFL standout played throughout his illustrious career. The Olympic hopeful stated that he is a longtime Chicago Bears fan.

He admits in his profile that the former quarterback has always decimated the Chicago Bears during his playing career, which has generated a rivalry, but he also states that he respects Tom Brady and his work ethic, which has made him the greatest of all time.

Although Tom Brady's debut year and Young Brady's birth year are the same, the Olympic hopeful is not named after him. His full name is Thomas Declan Brady, which is a family nickname that goes back to his late great-grandpa, late-grandfather, father, and now him.

