Mick Foley Reveals He Considered Retirement Match With THIS AEW Superstar: ‘Lined out Six Great Weeks of TV’

Mick Foley might not have a retirement match in WWE, but The Hardcore Legend had planned out his last match with an AEW superstar. However, the plan had to be shelved because of his not-so-good health.

And who was that AEW superstar? He was none other than former AEW World Champion Maxwell Tyler Friedman, most commonly known as MJF. While speaking at the Nickel City Comic-Con, Foley said that he had considered working on his final match as a way to motivate himself. However, he had to decide against it because of his failing health, which was the result of a concussion he had suffered once.

Foley said that MJF pitched the idea of the last match, which would be cinematic and show all three wrestling characters—Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love—together. Foley remarked that he really liked what MJF had to say about his final match, as he had chalked out a great six weeks of TV with Mick Foley.

”I’d like to see a triple threat: Mankind, Dude Love, Cactus Jack. You can do it by way of the cinematic match now, right? Yeah. Man, when I was thinking of having that last match, when I announced that intention, there was no shortage of people from every promotion reaching out to me, and one guy I probably would have gone with because he’d clearly done some thinking about it and lined out six great weeks of TV was MJF,” Wrestling News quoted Foley.

He said that he thought he didn’t take a photo of them meeting because he didn’t want to ruin the secret meeting, but he really liked what MJF had to say about it. “I had no doubt that he would have pulled it off perfectly,” Foley marked about MJF saying that the former AEW International Champion would have worked around his weaknesses and played to his strengths. He said that both of them could have done something pretty cool.

Mick Foley is often remembered for his controversial matches, in which he would throw himself into the action, taking huge bumps and doing risky stunts that would enthrall the WWE Universe. His Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker is remembered as one of the best matches in WWE history, in which Foley fell from the top of the 30-foot cage.

It was later revealed that it wasn’t planned initially, and Foley had insisted The Deadman do it. When Taker threw Foley down the cell, the entire arena was shocked to see the moment unfold as they had never seen something like that. After the match, the then Chairman, Vince McMahon walked up to Mick while he was getting stitched up and told him, "I appreciate everything you've done for this company, but I don't ever wanna see anything like that again. "



Foley is currently signed to WWE under the “Legends” contract. The last time he was seen in a WWE show was in the November 7, 2023 episode of NXT where he announced who will be the qualifiers for the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.