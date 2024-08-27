Mick Schumacher F1 Comeback Receives Sebastian Vettel Backing Amid Logan Sargeant Sacking Rumors: ‘I Hope He Gets the Chance’

Sebastian Vettel recently backed Mick Schumacher and suggested that Williams Racing should sign the German motorsports racing driver for the rest of the season, given that ‘he's won Formula 2 and Formula 3’ and he deserves an F1 comeback.

Moreover, Vettel briefly stated that if it were up to him, he would have favored Schumacher for the position. He also admitted to being biased because the 25-year-old is a close friend. However, despite this, the four-time World Drivers' Champion believes Schumacher is still “the best solution.”

Vettel further disclosed his reason for picking Schumacher, as quoted by RacingNews 365; “Mick has two years of experience in Formula 1 as a driver, has a very broad technical insight thanks to his current role [as Mercedes reserve driver].”

Lastly, the 37-year-old emphasized that Schumacher has matured now and can impress everyone if given a chance. He continued, “I hope he gets the chance and can show the world what he's capable of. Mick has been unfairly branded because of his two years at Haas.”

It is important to highlight that Schumacher competed in Formula One for Haas F1 Team in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. However, ahead of the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the auto racing team announced that they are parting ways with the driver. This is considerable as Schumacher initially failed to score any points in his debut season in 2021.

Besides, his 2022 season wasn’t that impressive either. He was also unable to match his teammate's speed and race craft, thus his contract wasn't renewed. He currently serves as the Mercedes' reserve driver for the ongoing F1 season. Nonetheless, there is hope now that Schumacher might get a chance to replace Logan Sargeant at Williams, following Sargeant’s sacking rumors.

Logan Sargeant recently suffered a heavy massive crash during FP3 in Zandvoort and thus it is anticipated that he may reportedly be in danger of being dropped before the Italian Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend.

The American racing driver joined F1 in 2023 and his time with Williams was already limited, as the squad announced during the summer break that he would be replaced by Carlos Sainz in 2025.

Now, according to new developments, following Sargeant’s blunder at Zandvoort, either Mick Schumacher or Liam Lawson will step into the seat in place of him.

Thus, it remains to see how things will unfold when Williams takes a call on the matter and whom will they choose for for the final nine races of the year.

