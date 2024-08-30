Mickie James Reveals Why On-Screen Romance With Ex John Cena Felt Uncomfortable: ‘When I Watched Back, I Go Like, Emm…’

John Cena has been romantically linked with multiple women in WWE, including Nikki Bella, AJ Lee, and Mickie James. In fact, his relationship with Mickie James extended beyond the ring into real life.Mickie James and John Cena, who were dating in real life, were also paired on-screen in WWE during 2007-2008.

Despite their real-life romance Mickie James recently explained how she felt uncomfortable during the romantic segments with her then-boyfriend, John Cena.

During a recent appearance on Ring The Belle, Mickie James remarked that the company was aware of her relationship with John Cena at the time. They decided to pair them on-screen, creating short segments to develop her character as an obsessed lover. Nevertheless, James found the segments uncomfortable, as she felt the on-screen chemistry between her and Cena was lacking.

Mickie James expressed, “I don’t really know where that was supposed to go or where it wasn’t supposed to go. But, I think, obviously, like we were talking or whatever at the time anyway, so, I feel like it was one of those things. I mean, that was a well-known thing, right?”

James continued, “Hey, we’ll try this on air. I don’t know that we actually had any on-camera chemistry. You know, when I watched back, I go like, ‘Emm.”

The real-life relationship between Cena and James didn’t work, and it was indeed a short-lived romance. Both stars ended their relationship shortly, focused on their respective careers and ended up becoming two of the biggest influential stars in the professional wrestling industry.

Now, both Mickie James and John Cena are happily married to different people. Mickie James is married to Friday Night SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis. Aldis, who is also a wrestler, met James during their professional wrestling journey, and they clicked, well, and in the year 2011, they started dating each other.

In the year 2014, Nick Aldis proposed to Mickie James, and they got engaged the same year James and Aldies welcomed their daughter, and they named her Donovan. In the year 2015, Nick and Mickie got married and are still with each other.

On the other hand, after the end of his long relationship with Nikki Bella in 2018, John Cena secretly started dating a woman named Shay Shariatzadeh. He met her in a restaurant in Canada, where he went to shoot his movie Playing with Fire. Cena revealed in an interview he found Shay gorgeous and asked for her number and, without wasting time, asked her out and the rest is history.

In the year 2020, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh secretly got married. In 2022, John and Shay Shariatzadeh publicly announced their relationship and hosted a party in Canada.

In past interviews, John Cena revealed he had opened up with his wife about his theory of not having kids ever in life, which eventually ended his engagement with Nikki Bella. According to him, he and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, share similar values and understand each other well.

The upcoming year will be the final run of John Cena in WWE as he announced his retirement from in-ring WWE competition.