Miesha Tate Claims Ronda Rousey Is ‘Holding on to Resentment’; Dismisses Claim MMA Community Turned Back on Her

Miesha Tate has reflected on Ronda Rousey’s disdainful relationship with the MMA community. Speaking on SiriusXM, ‘Cupcake’ accused Rousey of focusing on herself more than growing her character.

Tate dismissed the notion that the MMA community turned its back on Rousey, who is the biggest Women’s MMA superstar ever. Tate opined that many young girls across the globe idolize ‘Rowdy’.

Miesha Tate’s take on Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey recently claimed that she’d attend a UFC event only under one condition. ‘Rowdy’ doesn’t usually attend UFC events as she fears getting booed. Apart from that, she has also blamed the MMA media for portraying her as a ‘fraud’ after her two defeats.

Miesha Tate, though, hasn’t bought into those claims, saying that Rousey hasn’t managed to move past her resentment. On SiriusXM’s MMA Today show, she said, “The disdain, the frustration, I’ve been able to work through those things and see my fault in it and try to be a better person.”

Tate continued, “I wish that I could say that I saw the same growth from Ronda, but it doesn’t seem that way. It certainly seems that she’s holding on to the resentment, the frustration, and the anger, and allowing it to dictate her next moves…”

Tate then noted that the majority of the MMA community never turned its back on Rousey. ‘Cupcake’ added, “She forgot that there were hundreds of thousands of little girls around the world that still [idolize] her.”

Tate then advised her former opponent to move past these issues and focus on self-growth instead.

For the unversed, Ronda Rousey joined the UFC in 2013 as the Strikeforce bantamweight champion. Her UFC 157 fight against Liz Carmouche was the first ever women’s fight in the promotion. ‘Rowdy’ reached superstardom and lifted women’s MMA to the heights that were never imagined.

She went on a six-fight winning run in the organization, all via finishes, before suffering a devastating loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193.

Yet another brutal defeat to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 followed and Ronda Rousey never fought after that. She boasts a pro record of 12-2 with all of her wins coming via finishes.

Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey’s rivalry

Both Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey are pioneers of women’s MMA. They first fought under the Strikeforce banner in 2012 where Rousey earned a first-round win via her trademark armbar submission.

They also coached opposite each other at The Ultimate Fighter 18 show, eventually locking horns inside the octagon at UFC 168.

Apart from giving fans one of the most glamorous face-offs in UFC history, they had a back-and-forth fight. Rousey, though, eventually won the contest yet again via armbar, this time in the third round.