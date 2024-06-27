Mikal Bridges Contract and Salary

Mikal Bridges now belongs to the New York Knicks, following headline-grabbing trade with the Brooklyn Nets. In return, the Nets receive Bojandanović, an impressive roster of first-round picks for 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031, a protected first-round pick in 2025 from the Milwaukee Bucks, an unprotected pick swap in 2028, and a second-round pick in 202. Bridges and a second-round pick in 2026 are heading over to the Knicks.

This trade sparks a reunion between Bridges and his previous Villanova comrades Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo, recognizable names in the Wildcats' NCAA championship wins. With this power-packed lineup, the Knicks are eyeing a termination to their lengthy 52-year championship dry spell.

Mikal Bridges Contract

Mikal Bridges initially signed a four-year contract extension worth $90 million with the Suns in 2021. However, only a fraction of his first year with Phoenix occurred before his transfer to the Nets as part of the Kevin Durant trade in February 2023.

For the 2022-23 season, the Nets managed the remainder of Bridges' salary and covered his payment for the 2023-24 season entirely. The Knicks are the new beneficiaries of the last two years of the contract, amounting to a cumulative $48.2 million, as stated by Spotrac.com.

Following the 2025-26 NBA season, Bridges will have unrestricted free agency. Given that he won't hit 30 until late in 2026's off-season, he'll be ideally placed to earn a hefty contract in the open market, assuming he doesn't sign an extension with the Knicks beforehand.

Mikal Bridges Salary

This season, Bridges, with his commendable NBA contract, is poised to bring in $23.3 million. The Knicks managed to secure him without compromising a substantial amount of their draft picks and players.

However, they now need to make hard decisions in free agency as they aim to maintain key players like OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein. Anunoby recently rescinded his $19.9 million player option for the 2024-25 season and is anticipated to sign a whopping five-year, $212.5 million contract with the Knicks.

With both Bridges and Anunoby, the Knicks have a sturdy player core through the 2025-26 season. They must, however, manage their salary cap astutely to assemble a better and more competitive team around them.

Bridges is set to earn

2022-23: $ 21 million

$ 21 million 2023-24: $ 21.7 million

$ 21.7 million 2024-25 : $ 23.3 million

: $ 23.3 million 2025-26 : $ 24.9 million

: $ 24.9 million Total: $ 90.9 million

It might seem like a hefty price to part with six first-round assets to bring Bridges, who has only two years of contract left with the Knicks, on board.

Simultaneously, Bridges' potential contribution to the Knicks brings a lot of prospects. He has proven to be an effective scorer in the NBA, boasting an impressive 48 percent comprehensive and 37.5 percent three-point shooting statistics throughout his career.

To reduce the strain on Brunson, after ranking 14th in three-point shooting last year, the Knicks needed another reliable shooter. Therefore, Bridges is expected to assist as Brunson's wingman, given they were former Villanova teammates.

