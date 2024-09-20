Mikal Bridges Honestly Admits Booklyn Nets Made Him a Better Player: ‘Last Year Was Tough’

Mikal Bridges' journey through the NBA has been a tale of growth and adaptation, with each team offering its unique challenges and opportunities. When he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the Kevin Durant deal in 2023, Bridges faced a new chapter in his career.

Despite the Nets' struggles and rebuilding phase, Bridges thrived, evolving into an all-around offensive threat. His time in Brooklyn was characterized by resilience and personal development, as he embraced the challenges and emerged as a key contributor to the team.

Recently, during an appearance on the Roommates Show podcast, Bridges opened up about his challenging yet transformative experience with the Nets. He candidly admitted that his time in Brooklyn was demanding, but ultimately instrumental in his growth as a player.

When Jalen Brunson asked Bridges about his time at Nets, Mikal said, “I mean obviously I don't want to hear but it was actually great. Last year was tough. I've grown as a person, I've grown as a player.”

Mikal Bridges, who began his professional basketball career with the Phoenix Suns in 2018, quickly proved himself to be a valuable 3-and-D wing player by his third season. However, his trajectory took an interesting turn when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the Kevin Durant deal in the winter of 2023.

Surprisingly, he thrived in Brooklyn, showcasing his versatility as an all-around offensive threat, a marked departure from his role in Phoenix. Despite the Nets' rebuilding phase and lackluster performance, Bridges managed to elevate his game, making evident strides and notably averaging 19.6 points per game in the preceding season.

However, he rose to the occasion and showcased his abilities, significantly improving his scoring output and expanding his impact on the court. Bridges' honesty about the challenges he faced underscores his maturity and professionalism in navigating the demands of the NBA landscape.

Now, with a move to the New York Knicks, Mikal Bridges enters a new phase of his career filled with fresh opportunities and expectations. Joining a Knicks team poised for championship contention, Bridges brings his diverse skill set and experience to bolster their lineup.

Tasked with being the Knicks' third scoring option while also focusing on defense, Bridges joins a roster with other proficient two-way wings, such as OG Anunoby, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart. Furthermore, the anticipated reunion of Bridges, DiVincenzo, Hart, and team leader Jalen Brunson from their time at Villanova University hints at a promising chemistry that could greatly benefit the Knicks in the upcoming season.

