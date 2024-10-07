Mikal Bridges' Knicks Contract Extension Timeline Revealed by NBA Insider

Mikal Bridges was acquired by the New York Knicks in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, and he is now under contract for the next two seasons. Marc Stein reports that Bridges will likely wait until the next offseason to negotiate an extension with his new team.

“The Knicks' Mikal Bridges is waiting until after the season to hammer out a contract extension with his new team, league sources tell The Stein Line,” Marc Stein wrote in his Substack newsletter.

Bridges will receive a more lucrative deal and feel more at ease after playing a season with the Knicks if he waits until the following offseason. Stein detailed in detail what Bridges's summertime extension might entail.

“By waiting until after the season, Bridges would be eligible for a more appealing four-year deal worth an estimated $157 million,” Stein wrote.

At that level, the annual salary would be slightly less than $40 million. The Knicks paid five unprotected first-round picks to acquire Bridges from the Nets because his current contract, which pays him just under $23 million annually, is among the best value in the NBA.

Bridges' history with Jalen Brunson at Villanova and the fact that he is the kind of player who would fit with almost any team makes it difficult to argue against Bridges' suitability with the Knicks. However, following this season, we will have a clear understanding of the value Bridges adds to the Knicks, which will be crucial for contract talks the following summer.

With the addition of Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns this offseason, the Knicks surely believe they are a team that can challenge for an NBA Championship. Star player Jalen Brunson of New York is committed to a long-term, cost-saving deal; additionally, players Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby have contracts that expire in a few years. Bridges is probably going to be one of them.

