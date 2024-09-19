Mike Conley Jr's Home Robbed Amid 49ers-Vikings Appearance; All You Need to Know

The Minnesota Vikings' Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers got underway on Sunday when guard Mike Conley of the Minnesota Timberwolves blew the Gjallarhorn to excite the crowd. Burglars targeted Conley's west metro home while he was in Minneapolis for the Vikings game, according to a police report on Wednesday.

Paul Walsh of the Star Tribune reported on Wednesday afternoon that Mike Conley was the victim of a home invasion on Sunday while he was at the U.S. Bank Stadium watching the Vikings play. Investigators think that day, three nearby homes were the targets of the same gang of thieves.

In the afternoon, the intruders broke into Conley's sizable Medina residence. According to Police Chief Jason Nelson, it was the second of three break-ins that day, carried out by at least two suspects when the houses were empty.

The chief reported that the thieves fled with an undisclosed quantity of jewelry in each case. Nelson hypothesized that before committing the robberies, the perpetrators may have carried out surveillance or discovered patterns among the homeowners.

According to the chief, the suspects left the premises in five minutes after breaking through the lower levels' rear windows and searching the main bedrooms for jewelry. A car seen leaving the scene in surveillance footage from the Conley residence on the southwest side of the city may be connected to the suspects. According to Nelson, no one has been taken into custody yet.

The multimillion-dollar mansion of Conley is located on a road with very few neighboring homes. According to the chief, there were two other homes that were targeted: one was on the southeast side of Medina and the other was across the street from Conley's.

The seasoned guard Conley inked a two-year deal extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this year. With the extension, which is worth $20.75 million over two years ($10.375 million per season), Mike Conley Jr. will remain a member of the Timberwolves until the 2025–2026 season, when he turns 39.

