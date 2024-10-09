Mike Conley's Reaction to Lynx's WNBA Series Win Over Sun Goes Viral

Like the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Minnesota Lynx are dominating their respective leagues. In a show of support, Timberwolves guard Mike Conley tweeted two emojis to the Lynx for making it to the WNBA Finals following their 88-77 victory over the Connecticut Sun in Game 5 of the semifinals.

“💪🏾💪🏾,” Conley wrote on his official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Minneapolis is a thriving hub for professional basketball. Although the Lynx haven't won many championships since the legendary Maya Moore left, they're getting closer to returning to the top of the WNBA. In the triumph, Napheesa Collier recorded another impressive performance with 27 points and 11 rebounds.

Making it to the WNBA Finals is a testament to the Lynx's perseverance and hard work during the 2024 season. They defeated a very strong Sun team with far more playoff experience than they did, going 30-10 during the regular season.

In line with the seasoned Timberwolves guard's tweet, the Lynx did in fact show their strength against the Sun. They caused a great deal of damage in the paint (Minnesota scored 40 points compared to Connecticut's 29), and they also forced 19 turnovers, which they later scored 22 points from.

Despite having the second-best defensive rating in the association this past season, the Lynx delivered when it counted most. They do, after all, have the services of the Defensive Player of the Year winner. Collier has led the Lynx throughout the entire season, and if they defeat the New York Liberty, they will be just three victories away from capturing their fifth championship overall.

Conley and the Timberwolves, on the other hand, are also seeking success. Making it all the way to the Western Conference Finals the previous year was a positive step in the right direction, but this time around they want to overcome their disappointment and possibly win it all.

