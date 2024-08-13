Mike Hall Jr. Allegedly Dragged Daughter Across Porch And Put Gun To Her Head; Threatens ‘F*cking End It All’ As Fiancee Calls 911

Michael Hall Jr., a rookie defensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns, was arrested on Tuesday morning after a domestic dispute, according to Avon, Ohio police.

A police official confirmed to ESPN that Hall was detained and jailed on Tuesday. His bond was set at $10,000, with a hearing planned on September 10.

According to a police report, after an altercation, Hall seized a revolver, put it against a woman's temple, and threatened to "I will f---ing end it all. I don't care."

The lady informed authorities that she is engaged to Hall and has an 11-month-old kid with him. She stated that the argument began while she and Hall were discussing the financial requirements of her daughter from a previous relationship.

According to the complaint, the lady stated that Hall shouted at her to leave the house, grabbed her by the feet, and pulled her down the driveway. The report states that Hall left the premises before officials arrived.

According to the report, the woman's mother supported her testimony in writing, including witnessing Hall hit her daughter on the head with a baby bottle, choke her by the neck, drive her head through a wall, and break down a bedroom door to pull her out.

According to the report, during a check of the property, authorities discovered multiple evidence of a physical struggle, as well as two pistols lying on a mattress. On Monday, at about 10:01 p.m., police got a complaint of domestic violence.

The Browns issued the following statement Tuesday morning: "We are aware of the incident involving Mike Hall Jr. last night. Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time."

Hall was taken 54th overall in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft from Ohio State. The 21-year-old spent three seasons with the Buckeyes, making six sacks and 43 tackles in 45 games.

During three seasons at Ohio State (2021-23), he competed in 28 games with 11 starts, recording 45 career tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, and six sacks In 2023, had a career-high 24 tackles and was awarded third-team All-Big Ten Conference. He played in 12 games in 2022, matching for the team lead with 4.5 sacks. He redshirted the 2021 season after playing four games.

