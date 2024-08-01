Mike Krzyzewski Praises LeBron James' Leadership and Work Ethic, Compares it to Kobe Bryant: 'Just So Damn Prepared'

Mike Krzyzewski, one of the greatest coaches in basketball history, has once again spoken about the exceptional qualities of LeBron James. Krzyzewski, also known as ‘Coach K’ highlighted the 39-year-old superstar’s unparalleled preparation and work ethic.

Krzyzewski has had the privilege of coaching LeBron on multiple occasions as he praised James for his extraordinary dedication and discipline, comparing him to other basketball greats like Kobe Bryant.

Mike Krzyzewski’s high praise for LeBron James

In a recent appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Coach K reflected on his experiences coaching LeBron James, noting James’ remarkable blend of athleticism, intelligence, and leadership. “I noticed him when I started coaching him, how smart he was,” said Krzyzewski. “You’re a little bit shocked at the athleticism, just an amazing athlete that’s there. And then, you add intelligence, then you add a command voice, then you add leadership, and then you add something that a lot of people don’t have and that’s the will to prepare to win.”

Coach K emphasized that LeBron’s commitment to preparation, both physically and mentally, is what sets him apart from others. He described LeBron and Kobe as the two players who stood out in terms of preparation, stating, “He and Kobe were the two guys I thought were above everyone in preparation—physical, mental, you name it.”

Mike Krzyzewski also detailed LeBron’s intense pre-game and practice routines, explaining that James stretches for over half an hour before practices to prepare his body. This rigorous preparation extends beyond physical conditioning to mental readiness. Coach K remarked, “He’s just so damn prepared,” highlighting LeBron’s dedication to being the best at all times.

Former and current NBA players praising LeBron’s work ethic

Markieff Morris, who played alongside LeBron during the 2019-20 and 2021-22 NBA seasons, also spoke highly of LeBron’s work ethic. Morris noted, “Watching him and his work ethic, and what he does for his body, and what he does on the court and what he does to stay in shape is top to none.”

Morris observed LeBron’s extensive pre- and post-game routines, which include hours in the gym, cold tubs, and treatment sessions lasting late into the night.

Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers praised LeBron’s dedication in an interview as well. After a game during the 2022/23 NBA season, where Maxey and his team outperformed the Los Angeles Lakers, he shared a memorable anecdote. “His work ethic... hasn’t slowed down, which is the crazy part to me,” Maxey said. “When I walked in (at 6am), he was in a full sweat. He was like, ‘I can’t let you beat me to the gym.’” This commitment to outworking his peers, even younger ones like Maxey, underscores the extraordinary nature of LeBron’s discipline.

Deron Williams, a former NBA player and Olympic teammate of LeBron, also praised James' work ethic and basketball IQ. On the podcast All The Smoke, Williams discussed his experience playing with LeBron, stating, “LeBron has the best work ethic that I’ve been around. His basketball mind is unbelievable.”

Check the following video from 53:17 mark —

Williams admired LeBron’s exceptional understanding of the game and his dedication, which he believes contributed significantly to LeBron’s longevity and success in the sport.

Coach K’s perspective on LeBron’s Legacy

Coach K concluded his remarks by acknowledging that those who criticize LeBron are overlooking his extraordinary contributions to the game. He praised LeBron’s current performance with Team USA in the Olympics, emphasizing that his impressive showing is a direct result of his meticulous preparation over the years. Coach K’s admiration for LeBron highlights the broader respect and recognition James has earned throughout his career.

Overall, Mike Krzyzewski’s recent comments about LeBron James underscore the latter’s exceptional preparation, work ethic, and basketball acumen. With endorsements from Coach K, Markieff Morris, Tyrese Maxey, Deron Williams, and many others , LeBron’s dedication to the sport of basketball is evident. LeBron’s commitment not only sets him apart from his peers but also cements his legacy as the greatest player of all time.