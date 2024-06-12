Mike Majlak Leaks Details On Logan Paul Vs Bradley Martyn Sparring Session

The fight between Logan Paul and Bradley Martyn took place off-camera. However, Internet personality and co-host of Imapulsive podcast Mike Majlak recently leaked a few details on the said sparring.

However, this fight was not publicized. It seems like both parties had agreed not to film the sparring. Paul and Martyn have seemingly ended their rivalry after the said fight took place privately in a gym.

Mike Majlak details Logan Paul vs Bradley Martyn sparring

YouTuber Bradley Martyn is often known to challenge fighters. His phrase ‘I’m 260 though’ has reached a new level of popularity. This originated after fighters on his podcast called him out for attempting to have a fight with them.

This time, it was fellow YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul. On multiple occasions, Martyn has expressed his desire to fight The Maverick under the constraints of MMA rules. Even UFC veteran Rampage Jackson predicted Paul to have the upper hand in the said fight.

Upon witnessing this, Logan Paul invited Martyn for a sparring session. The said fight was not publicized. However, the final few seconds of the fight were posted on social media. The footage witnessed both parties hugging and displaying respect for each other.

Paul’s co-host Mike Majlak recently revealed a few details on the sparring. He revealed both fighters avoided donning gloves, mouthpieces, or headguards. The 39-year-old also alleged Logan to have dominated the exchange.

“Logan threw a left jab to Bradley’s right eye,” said Majlak. This blow to the eye was revealed to have injured Martyn. The YouTuber was also alleged to have suffered quite a wound in the back of his head.

Although tensions were high prior to the session, Logan Paul and Bradley Martyn hugged it out at the end. Judging by the footage, both parties seemed to have ended the once-hostile feud with the off-camera sparring.

Logan Paul’s tweet after Bradley Martyn’s sparring session

The Maverick finally accepted Bradley Martyn’s challenge. The sparring session seemingly squashed their rivalry once and for all.

Although Paul had called out Bradley Martyn in the past, the YouTuber recently tweeted his respect for his sparring partner. After Mike Majlak leaked certain details on the session, Logan was revealed to have an edge in the fight.

Paul also met with streamer Stable Ronaldo, who was slapped by Martyn previously. The 21-year-old was smacked in the face by the bodybuilder when Bradley’s hat was snatched.

Although Stable Ronaldo had called Martyn out to Logan Paul, The Maverick had nothing but respect for Bradley. The WWE superstar later tweeted, “Respect to Brad.”

However, the streamer got his ‘revenge’ as Bradley Martyn allowed Ronaldo to slap him. Despite this, the 21-year-old called the bodybuilder a ‘p****’ to Logan Paul as he ran into him after the sparring session.